Aishwarya, Navya and Disha steal the show at Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

The eighth edition of Vogue Beauty Awards on August 2, was a star-studded event with the best and finest of India's film industry gracing the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Disha Patani, celebrities turned up dressed in their finery and made sure the night would be remembered for a long, long time. Of late, Bollywood celebrities have been pushing the edge when it comes to their selection of gowns, and this night was no different. Disha Patani turned heads in a sultry Nikhil Thampi number, while Bollywood's next generation Navya Naveli looked stunning in a corset-inspired Monisha Jaising gown. Click through for our list of fashion hits and misses (there were only a few of the latter) from the event.

HIT: The women, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli looked absolutely gorgeous. Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali while daughter Shweta Nanda rocked the off-shoulder yellow Moschino dress. But it is definitely Navya Naveli who looks like a vision in a dazzling Monisha Jaising creation, and we cannot wait to see more of her. ( (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been writing the rule book on fashion in Bollywood, and continues to set trends. The Sarabjit actress who stunned us at Cannes,looked ethereal in a black off-shoulder ruffled Nedret Taciroglu number. We also love the bright red mouth and the matching pumps. (Source: VogueIndia/Instagram)

HIt: Disha Patani might still be a newcomer in Bollywood but she has already made quite a mark owing to her immaculate fashion sense. And the actress sure did not disappoint this time. She looked like a vision in a black Nikhil Thampi outfit. Backless with a long slit, the dress was risque but the actress pulled it off like a dream. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla/ Nikhilthampi/Instagram)

HIT: Karisma Kapoor hardly hits a false note when it comes to fashion and it was no different this time. Kapoor looked stunning in a rather quirky black dress from Amit Aggarwal label. We absolutely love the metallic look the dress has and the stunning eye make-up the actress pulled off with ease. The blue eyeliner and the neatly tied hair made sure we do not look away from Kapoor. (Source: thereadkarismakapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput won the ‘Most Beautiful Couple’ in Bollywood at the awards and we are not surprised. The handsome couple struck quite a pose at the event. While Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a purple suit, it is his better half, Mira Rajput who has our attention. Styled by Sonam Babani, Mira looked classy in a black off-shoulder dress. We also love the little velvet detailing on the dress. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Diana Penty is beautiful and there are no questions there but she does disappoint us a tad in this occasion. Spotted wearing a floral embroidered dress from Huemn, there were too just too many things going on in the dress. Styled by Nidhi Jacob, the dress sadly did not accentuate Penty's stunning svelte frame and the bright red shoes did not help things. (Source: VogueIndia/Instagram)

HIT : Dia Mirza looked absolutely elegant in this white shimmery Rohit Gandhi and and Rahul Khanna creation. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, we love how the look was understated and yet not a bit boring. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Aditi Rao Hydari is usually in the best dressed list on all red carpet events, but she seems to have had an off night this time around. Though we like that she chose an unusual print Basil Soda soda gown, but the overall look was a bit washed out. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the nude make-up and old-style hairdo just don't work with the pastel blue shade of the gown. A more bold make-up and dramatically flowing hair would have made a huge difference. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sunny Leone is bold and fearless and we love her for that. And this always gets reflected in her fashion choices. The actress attended the awards night wearing a strapless black Dimple Shroff creation and looked gorgeous. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)