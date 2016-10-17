1 / 13

At the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2016, celebs were at their glamorous best. We had the chance to spot creations of leading designers like Oscar de la Renta, Ulyana Sergeenko Couture and our very own Gaurav Gupta gracing the red carpet.



While Alia Bhatt won the Youth Icon of the Year (female), Sushant Singh Rajput took home the trophy for Youth Icon of the year (male). Even the hottest and newest debutants, Saiyami Kher and Harshavardhan Kapoor won the title for Emerging Face of Fashion and Fashion Debut, respectively. However, the Timeless Glamour and Style Icon awards went to Zeenat Aman (female) and Amitabh Bachchan (male).



We bring you photos from the night of glamour and high fashion. Take a look.