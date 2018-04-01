66 / 72

Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai enjoying dinner with the cast members of her upcoming movie, Mental Hai Kya, rocking an all-black grunge look ever so glamorously. Ranaut opted for a full-sleeved, high-neck top, which she styled with a matching mini skirt. But more than her little black outfit, it was the thigh-high boots from Tom Ford that we loved the most. The brown and black, leather boots gave her a fierce look. The footwear could be really difficult to pull off, but not for Ranaut as she showed did it effortlessly. Also, the tinge of brown on the boots helped break the monotony of the all-black ensemble. One more note-worthy detail that we found in the Simran‘s actor’s look was her thickly-lined eyes that added a lot of drama. A nude palette make-up with slight pink lips and curly locks pulled back in an updo balanced the edgy vibe with a bit of softness. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)