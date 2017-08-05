Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Sayani Gupta: Fashion hits and misses of the week (July 30 – Aug 5)

Hit: Recently, Kriti Sanon was seen giving us ethnic wear goals in a bright pink number from Anita Dongre. She worked the ethnic glam beautifully with big jhumkas and rings from Minerali Store. Equally good was her make-up and hair and we think celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs and celebrity hairstylist Aasif Ahmed deserve a big round of applause. We love the soft smokey eyes, the nude pink pout and the twisted hair detail on the actor. Sanon just proves that pink and gold combination is a classic and if you are wearing a bright shade, you can keep your make-up understated. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Sunny Leone turned into a sultry goddess in a beaded gown by Pria Kataria Puri. The nude-palette gown really complemented her curves and the Mastizade actor styled it well with a lovely diamond neckpiece and a statement ring. But what we like the most is that she decided to keep it elegant, with muted make-up, with just a hint of peach shimmer on her eyes and dramatic waves, styled on one side. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut gave us a memorable look in a military green sari from Fabindia. We love how she channelised old world charm like a pro and it just reminded us of Indira Gandhi’s fashion sensibilities. The beautiful cotton sari with a dark olive green and dull gold border, which she paired with a collarbone-grazing neckline and three-quarter sleeves, is a classic which can be worn by women across all age groups. Her choice of footwear is kind of unusual and something we would have never expected but she carried the black brogues well with the Indian look. We also like her messy hairdo with a simple low ponytail, minimal make-up and her soft pink pout. Edgy and modern at the same time. (Source: Instagram/kanganaranautfanclub)

Hit: Dressed in the spectacular red dress with a plunging neckline designed by Ulyana Sergeenko, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning like she always does. Tying her hair in a neat ponytail, she looked sassy with a red lip shade and added zing with minimal accessories and a natural skin tone. The actress wore pearl white heels to complement the dress. (Source: Instagram/bolly__queens)

Hit: At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar looked pretty in a beautiful design from SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi. We are glad that celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma picked up this longline embroidered tunic featuring split sleeves and the A-line skirt with scallop trim detailing at the hem. The styling was kept simple with earrings and a ring from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Instagram/aasthasharma612)

Miss: Anushka Sharma was seen in a raw silk kurta with matching palazzo pants, both from the label Urvashi Kaur. As much as we like the outfit, we don’t like the patch of mustard on her bust glaring at us. The look would have been so much better without that pop of colour. You can make some modifications of your own if you like the A-line style. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Hit: Athiya Shetty has been going all-out with her wonderful sartorial experiments for the promotion of her film Mubarakan. We love her in this beautiful midnight blue lace gown from designer duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock. The silhouette is extremely feminine with the sweetheart neckline and the beautiful fall, waist-down. We think it accentuates her petite frame beautifully. Now, we would have liked it if she would have gone for a romantic updo to let the dress shine in all its glory but who can refrain from admiring those beautiful curls. We think she did good here, with the gorgeous hairdo and understated make-up. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been writing the rule book on fashion in Bollywood, and continues to set trends. The Sarabjit actress who stunned us at Cannes, looked ethereal in a black off-shoulder ruffled Nedret Taciroglu number at Vogue Beauty Awards in Mumbai. We love everything about this look, starting from her gorgeous waves to her bright red pout. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Aditi Rao Hydari is usually in our best dressed list, but she seems to have had an off night this time around. Though we like that she chose an unusual printed Basil Soda gown, the overall look was a bit washed out. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the nude make-up and retro hairdo just didn't work with the pastel blue shade of the gown. A more bold make-up and dramatically flowing hair would have made a huge difference. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sayani Gupta gave us a stellar look in an Avaro Figlio outfit. The white top ticked all the right boxes with the cold-shoulder details and gorgeous ruffled sleeves. We also like the touch of the billowy black skirt with a sharp slit. We think it's a really cool outfit and she carried it well. Celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal did an excellent job here. But what we like more is how she styled it with the gorgeous, futuristic bouffant hairstyle. Most celebs would have gone for a romantic hairdo, but not Gupta. Trust her to try out new things on the red carpet and get away with it like a pro. The smokey eyes and nude pout added to the magic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Dia Mirza looked elegant in this white shimmery Rohit Gandhi and and Rahul Khanna creation. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, we love how the look was understated and yet surreal. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Disha Patani might still be a newcomer in Bollywood but she has already made a mark owing to her immaculate fashion sense. And the actor sure did impress this time. Patani looked like a vision in a black Nikhil Thampi outfit. Backless with a long slit, the dress was risque but she pulled it off like a dream. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sunny Leone is bold and fearless and somehow, we get to see this side of her attitude in her fashion choices as well. The Mastizade actor attended an awards night wearing a strapless black from Dimple Shroff's label. We think she looked nothing short of a goddess. (Source: Varinder Chawla)