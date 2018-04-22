Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan show how to steal the show at summer weddings
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Maharashtra: 14 Maoists killed in biggest anti-Naxal operation success in Gadchiroli
- President Kovind approves Ordinance awarding death penalty for child rape
- SportsIPL Live Match Score SRH vs CSK: SRH remove two CSK players early
- Do not make an issue out of one or two rapes in country as big as India: Santosh Gangwar
- Petrol prices touch highest level under BJP govt, diesel at record peak
- EntertainmentNeerali motion poster: Mohanlal promises a high-octane action flick
- EntertainmentMahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu sets US box office on fire
- EntertainmentMilind Soman ties the knot with Ankita Konwar, see photos
- EntertainmentKoratala Siva: Mahesh Babu wanted to shoot 13 minutes long assembly scene in one take
- SportsIPL Live Match SRH vs CSK Live
- SportsDecoding MS Dhoni's new run-making style
- SportsMS Dhoni: Finisher's unfinished business
- TechnologyGoogle Home review: ‘Hey, Google… please learn more stuff fast’
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 'Notify Me' registration page goes live on Amazon India
- TechnologyGoogle's new chat service won't be secure like iMessage and WhatsApp: Amnesty International