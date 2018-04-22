1 / 6

Bollywood biggies stepped out last night to attend the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, the niece of designer Sandeep Khosla. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, the evening saw many A-listers giving us lessons in sartorial elegance. While the former Miss World opted for a lovely Rohit Bal jacket, Sara Ali Khan showed why a sari can be your go-to option for family functions. Check out the pictures here.



For the wedding reception, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to go in a lovely Rohit Bal ivory anarkali worn with a vibrant floral embroidered white jacket. The outfit looked bright and pleasing and Aishwarya complemented the look with bold red lips. Gorgeous, don't you think? (Source: Varinder Chawla)