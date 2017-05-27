Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (May 21 – May 27)

Hit: On Day 4 of the Cannes film festival 2017, Sonam Kapoor took charge of the red carpet in a pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt with a small train. We know how much she loves drama in her clothes, and that’s exactly what those bell sleeves are doing. The gown is cinched at the waist with a slim belt that gives it structure. Sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the custom haute couture gown with statement earrings and other custom-made jewellery from Kalyan jewellers, and make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni used a palette of rose tints from L’Óreal’s make-up range, and though so far we’re not such a huge fan of the make-up, per se, which looks a bit overboard, Kapoor sure is carrying it off with the signature élan that she’s known for. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: On Day 3 of the Cannes film festival 2017, Amy Jackson attended the Kodak motion picture film party in a white Selma Çilek separates, inspired by a jumpsuit, looking chic and giving us a boho vibe. Styled by celebrity stylist Kirsty Stewart, her casual yet classy look was perfect for the French summer. (Source: Instagram/Amy Jackson)

Miss: The outfit is fresh and exciting and might even remind you of spring but it’s something that we don’t like on Priyanka Chopra. The striking colour didn’t really flatter her complexion, however, we like the way celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich paired the colourful midi skirt with panels with a white ruffled top. White strappy stilettoes and a dark purple lip shade rounded her look. One important lesson to be learned here is: wear clothes that suits you. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Hit: Recently, Bipasha Basu was seen stepping out in a floral print sari in shades of white and red from the Sabyasachi's Udaipur collection which she paired with a sleeveless gold embellished blouse. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the sultry beauty chose only chunky studs from Minerali Store's collection. However, the highlight was her aqua-coloured nails, giving us a much needed refreshing vibe this summer. Styled by Shyamli Arora, the Raaz actor neatly tied up her tresses in a tight bun and opted for a gold-bronze smokey eye look. Finishing her look with a quintessential bindi and a dark red lipstick, Basu looked sophisticated and classy. (Source: Instagram/Bipasha Basu)

Hit: Recently, while on the sets of a TV show, Kriti Sanon wowed all in a red off-shoulder number by Manika Nanda. The dress with the ruffled detail bodice fitted her like a dream, before flowing out in a beautiful flare, waist down. Her accessories of choice were jewellery from Gioielli and a pair of metallic block heels from H&M. Her hair was styled poker straight by celebrity hairstylist Aasif while celebrity make-up artist Adrian gave her dark red lips. We think she looked spectacular. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti Grover)

Hit: For a day event on Day 5, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in a beautifully embroidered Georges Hobeika gown, looking fresh as a flower against the bonny blue of the French Riviera. The white sheer gown gave the actress a perfect silhouette, in tune with the fairy tale princess looks that she's been showcasing all through the Cannes film festival this year. Splashes of blue, green and red floral patterns weaved around the bodice and hem of the gown, with her hair cascading down her shoulders in soft waves styled by Dayaruci, Bachchan looked resplendent as ever.

Hit: Amy Jackson upped her style game at the Cannes Film Festival in a Georges Hobeika gown. The diva looked ethereal in the embellished off-white and gold gown and kept her accessories to a minimum with only statement earrings. With her hair neatly tied into a bun, the 2.0 actor rounded off her looks with brown lips that really accentuated her look. (Source: Instagram/Amy Jackson)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra looked like a true city slicker in a sexy leather cut-out number by Ralph Lauren with a large bow-tie. We love how she styled it well with a pair of ankle booties, a top knot and Lennon sunglasses. Even her styling was near perfection with a matte pink lipstick and natural make-up. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Hit: Recently, Anushka Sharma was seen attending the special screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams with a lot of style lessons to offer to budding fashionistas. The Phillauri actress kept it simple yet sharp in a strapless denim jumpsuit by Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami from the SS17 collection. We love the details on this one, like the slit on the side and the sleek layering on the bodice. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai styled it well with a pair of Christian Louboutin studded flats, sunglasses and slightly tousled hair. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/intrinsic.in)

Hit: On Day 6 of the Cannes film festival 2017, Sonam Kapoor was seen in a shimmery body-fitting Elie Saab number with a plunging neckline which was cinched at the waist with a sleek gold belt. We love the texture of the gown with sheer elements at play and the way she styled it with sleek, centre-parted hair, shimmery gold smokey eyes and nude lips is commendable. It’s nice to see that she accessorised her look with diamond jewellery from Chopard. (Source: AP)

Miss: It’s been sometime since we have seen Prachi Desai around and it’s kind of disheartening to see that she didn’t really ace her fashion game this time. For Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement, the actress picked a cold-shoulder dress in soft pink which she paired with striking red heels and a red lip. First, we don’t like the humongous structured, shoulder cut of the dress and second, her make-up looks overdone. (Source: Varinder Chawla)