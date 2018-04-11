1 / 16

Bold colours and summer season are a match made in sartorial heaven. And our Bollywood celebrities are evidently infatuated with the trend. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bright pink lehenga set to Priyanka Chopra's crush on violet hues, we pick out some of our favourite curations that have us convinced to go 'bold' this season.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in a gorgeous creation from Masaba Gupta and we love the grey-pink lehenga set she donned. The lehenga featured tribal vase, leaf foil and kalash motifs in gold foil print and embroidered kallis. It was teamed with a greyish dupatta with golden print on it that helped tone down the bright colour of the outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)