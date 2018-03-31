6 / 10

MISS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in an Osman Studio black gown from their Pre-Fall 2017 collection. We like the off-shoulder number that had a structured bustline and pretty floral work on one side, but we wish she had styled it better. For starters, a well-fitted gown would have made a world of difference. Also, a wispy updo with sleek earrings could have added some oomph. Instead, she chose to go with side-parted blow dry hair which did nothing to highlight her features. Even her make-up was nothing exceptional. On closer look, she could have done away with the eye-popping pink lip shade and gone for something in oxblood or berry. We think her look was a complete damper. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)