Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Sridevi: 2016’s worst red carpet appearances by B-town divas

This has been a good year for Indian celebrity fashion, especially when it comes to crucial red carpet events. We know that because when we went about looking for style faux pas through the year, the instances were fairly diffcult to find. That's spectacular since this is also the year when two Bollywood beauties - Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone - have made a huge splash globally, with their sartorial (and even cinematic) choices for international events. And even if some news portal may have called Padukone's EMA red carpet debut in the military green Monisha Jaisingh gown a Bollywood Blunder, we'll vehemently disagree. Nevertheless, few as they may be, there were a couple of instances when our wonderful stars gave us some WTH moments. Here are six of them.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes



One of the most controversial looks this year was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pretty Rami Kadi floral gown, but what stole show was the damsel's daring purple lips at The Land Of The Moon premiere. Not even Aishwarya could pull off this one. (Source: @afashionistasdiaries/Instagram)

Mallika Sherawat at Cannes



Mallika Sherawat chose this pink floral gown for the Unicef gala, and the whole outfit looked garish. (Source: Photo posted on Twitter by Mallika Sherawat)

Richa Chadda at Stardust Awards



December and the colour red wasn't too kind - stylistically, that is - on the Masaan actor. Richa Chadda, whose Cosmopolitan cover for the December issue was a complete miss, failed to impress with this red gown with thsi large black bow in the front, which looked more like a dyed Christmas ornament than an element of the dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde at the Lux Golden Rose Awards



Mohenjo-daro girl Pooja Hegde's choice of this floral number from Andrew Gn's Pre-Fall 2016 collection just did not cut it, The black gown with flourescent green and blue embroidered flowers was a bit too much and completely overpowered her look. The make-up made her look a little washed out, though the red lipstick helped with a bit of pop. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi at the Lux Golden Rose Awards



Sridevi, who came back with a band with English Vinglish had been giving the new stars a run for their money with her style game, but something's been a bit off these past few appearances. Even at these awards, the Chalbaaz actor looked fairly washed out in this MJ Couture By Mirna Jawhari gown, which she paired with jewellery from Jet Gems and an Alexander McQueen clutch. We think she went a bit overboard on the foundation, and the colour of the gown did nothing for the beauty, whom we've seen knocking it out of the not very long back. (Source: Varinder Chawla)