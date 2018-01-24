9 / 10

While Sunny Leone is not known for going by the latest buzz in the fashion world, she seemed to have warmed up to the trend too. The actor brought in some shimmer at Filmfare 2018 in her one-shouldered glitzy champagne pink gown. The sequinned and embellished structured piece from Swapnil Shinde shone on the carpet and while we love the glitter, we wish she had toned it down a little. Leone kept her make-up nude and rounded off the look with soft curls. (Source: swapnilshinde/ Instagram)