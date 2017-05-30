Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Sonam: Fashion hits and misses in May

The month of May saw some of our favourite stars putting their best foot forward. While Cannes 2017 witnessed a fashion extravaganza, where some of our biggest stars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor aced their fashion game like never before, there was Priyanka Chopra in the US raising the heat during her promotional outings for her film Baywatch. Back home our homegrown stars like Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha continued to slay. While some succeeded, others failed to hit the mark. We bring you the fashion hits and misses for the month of May.

Hit: Spotted at the airport working her casual chic charm was Deepika Padukone in a white tank top which she teamed with a pair of well-fitting ripped denims. It’s a classic pairing and we think no one can ever go wrong with it but being the stylish diva that she is, the actress didn’t just stop there. Instead she upped her fashion game with a super cool oversized jacket in military green. Won’t you agree that it made all the difference? With hair left open, she accessorised her look with a pair of wayfarers and white sneakers. Lovely! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi, Sonam Kapoor received a Special Mention from the jury for playing Neerja Bhanot in the film Neerja. The actress who was accompanied by her parents Anil Kapoor, Mona Kapoor and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja looked exuberant throughout the entire ceremony and nothing short of a royal. Dressed in a beautiful pale green Anamika Khanna sari with an embroidered border in white, the actress teamed it with a simple half sleeve blouse with slightly puffed shoulders. We think it looked lovely on her – a picture of elegance if we must say. Kapoor accessorised it with a heavy choker, matching chaand baalis and silver mojris. It’s nice to see that she skipped heels here. Special mention to the flowers that she added to her bun. We think she carried the traditional look well. (Source: APH Images)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her impeccable red carpet fashion statements, did not disappoint as she set the temperatures soaring at the 2017 Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train. The thigh-high slit showing off black low-calf heeled booties worked wonders for the Baywatch star. Styled by the brilliant Cristina Ehrlich, the dramatic gown was teamed with statement Jennifer fisher earrings, her hair was done a top knot, not to take any attention away from that gorgeous neckline. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport looking regal in a sari. The actress teamed her outfit with a pair of white loafers. Looking lovely in a pink tassel detail sari from Fabindia that she paired with a bag from Tod’s, she looked summer ready. We can’t get over how classy the entire look is and we are somehow glad that Ranaut did not leave her hair open and instead bundled it neatly into in a bun. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Sunny Leone is not particularly known for her fashion sense. Over the years she has received equal criticism as high praises from the fashion critics for her style quotient and if you ask us, it’s really unpredictable. The actress who was last seen in a cameo in Raaes was recently seen at the airport in a funky Seema Khan embellished denim jacket. Leone paired it with a grey Henley, black knee-bust jeans and a pair of peep-toe boots. Her choice of accessories were diamond studs, diamond bracelet, a dainty necklace, reflective sunnies and a black tote. She kept her hair simple with a natural blow dry and for make-up, just a hint of brown on her lips. We aren’t a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor rocked a sequin number by Ridhi Mehra. The sea blue, embellished jacket anarkali which accentuated her curves was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali and heels by Aquazzura. Centre-parted hair and minimal make-up were all that was needed to complement her outfit. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/ridhimehraofficial)

Miss: At the L’Oréal Paris Cannes Collection 2017 launch, Deepika Padukone failed to impress us. The Padmavati actress picked a red and white printed midi cut-out dress featuring dramatic sleeves from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2017 collection. She accessorised it with earrings from Tom Ford, rings from Chloé and a pair of heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Bronzed eyes, blood red lips and blow-dry hair rounded her look. Not at all impressive. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)

Hit and miss: At the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi, Twinkle Khanna was seen wearing a Raw Mango sari in purple and pink with streaks of gold running across the length and breadth of the ensemble. We were surprised to see that she paired it with a white blouse with gold motifs on it and even though she managed to pull it off, we would have preferred if she would have picked up something in dull gold. (Source: Instagram/Twinkle Khanna)

Hit: At the poster launch of Manikarnika in Varanasi, the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut gave out major royal vibes in a gorgeous floral sequinned net sari by Sabyasachi from his Udaipur collection. We think the actress looks sensational and of course a part of the credit goes to celebrity stylist Ami Patel who curated this look. Pairing it with a matching sequinned blouse, layered necklaces from Kishandas For Sabyasachi and jootis from Needledust was a good choice. We also love how her hair was tied up in a centre-parted bun and a tiny bindi was added as a finishing touch. Nothing to fault here. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

Hit: Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a summery chic tie and dye one-shoulder dress from Anoli Shah which she paired with a matching embroidered jacket. With the dress cinched at the waist with a thin tan belt, she rounds off the look with a pair of beautiful Ritika Sachdeva statement earrings. Her hair, styled by celebrity hairstylist Gohar Shaikh, was straightened – a tad bit different from her usual wavy look – and it added to the charm of the overall look. Her make-up was simple with a splash of pink adding just the right amount of day-time oomph. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit and miss: At the 2017 Met Gala, Deepika Padukone was seen in a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress gown with a plunging neckline. While the actress managed to look her elegant self, her ensemble failed to make a mark. With hair styled by Harry Josh, Padukone accessorised her look with statement dangling earrings and a beautiful embellished hair accessory. A winged eyeliner and nude lips’ make-up by Georgie Eisdell rounded her look. She looked lovely but not as striking as she could have. (Source: Instagram/deepikapadukone_arabfc)

Hit: Madhuri Dixit, who is a master at carrying ethnic wear, was recently seen looking absolutely lovely in a refreshing floral georgette sari in white with a marsala border. We love how she kept it simple by pairing it with a plain sleeveless blouse matching the colour tone of the sari’s border. The secret to looking good is not to try too hard and seems like the actress knows it well going by her choice of outfit. She styled her hair to perfection in beautiful waves, which framed her face, and as far as the make-up was concerned, the actress kept it simple with just a hint of soft pink on her cheekbones, a berry lip shade and a small bindi to complement the look. (Source: Instagram/Madhuri Dixit)

Miss: Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game usually gets the seal of approval of fashion critics, but if you have been following her during Half Girlfriend promotions, you will probably agree that she has messed it up a couple of times. The latest one is as bizarre as it can get. Looks like the actress didn’t put much thought into it – we are sure it could have been styled better. At an event in Delhi, she was seen in a white sweatshirt with a Gabo face on it which she paired with white pants, both from Edeline Lee. Black heels from Steve Madden rounded the look and it’s kind of confusing as to why would she pick up heels instead of a pair of statement shoes for a look which is more on the sporty side. We understand comfort should be the top priority, but when you have a team working specially for you, things could have been better. However, her make-up and hairdo were on point with a green eyeliner and nude lips. (Source: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor)

Hit: Seen putting together a stellar look to beat the summer heat was Aditi Rao Hydari. The Wazir actress attended the Women’s Economic Forum in a Urbano jacket and sharara pants, both from Esha Sethi Thirani. True, the outfit with the bell sleeves is gorgeous with colourful thread embroidery all over it but the way she has styled it is inspiring. We love the nude make-up with a hint of bronze, the subtle tangerine lip shade, centre-parted semi-messy ponytail and earrings from Amrapali. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Hit: After her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a semi-sheer black, floor-length, halter elegant dress - making for nothing less than a sight to behold. (Source: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Hit: Recently, while in Goa for a wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan got hearts racing in an indigo blue desi number by Raw Mango. Styled by Mohit Rai, the new mommy's look was paired with Satyani Fine Jewels and we love the detailing of this curated look. Starting from the fit to the style and colour, everything looks perfect on her. Khan's hair was pulled back in a middle-parted bun by hairstylist Pompy Hans while make-up artist Ritesh Naik gave the actress her favourite kohl lined eyes with nude lips and a bindi to add some extra oomph. She wins our seal of approval and that lehenga is a piece of beauty. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

Hit: After a long break, the former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen at an event in Mumbai bringing her A-game with a pale pink salwar suit and a matching sheer dupatta detailed with white embroidery from Sabyasachi. It’s nice to see that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star didn’t opt from the designer’s Udaipur collection as most B-Town beauties are doing these days. Her make-up was kept simple – like she always does when she wears Indian – with a winged liner and a muted pink lip shade and poker straight hair. We think she looked absolutely ravishing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Sridevi kept it mainstream in a striped sari from her favourite designer Manish Malhotra. The actress who has started with the promotions of her upcoming film Mom paired it with a floral embroidered blouse. We like the pops of yellow but somehow she looked really pale. We think a lot of it has to do with her make-up as well and even though we like her eye make-up with deep kohled eyes, a brighter lip shade would have looked better. (Source: Instagram/sridevibkapoor)

Hit: Alia Bhatt was seen flaunting a jacket by Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor's new line Rheson. She styled it well with an aquamarine blue T-shirt, a pair of blue denim shorts and gorgeous metallic sneakers. We also like how she added some oomph with a striking red lip shade and blue reflector sunglasses. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Carrying comfort on her sleeve, Anushka Sharma is someone who always gets her style statement right. Recently, the Phillauri actress was spotted at the airport wearing the most basic of cropped T-shirts and tights but she still managed to up her fashion game in the most interesting way. Looking all happy and bright, the actress teamed a soft pink tee which had ‘Pink AF’ written on it along with a pair of black skinny tights and black sneakers. Her choice of accessory for this occasion was a black baseball cap and if you look closely, you will realise that it’s similar to the one Virat Kohli was seen wearing a few days back on the couple’s last date in Bengaluru. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: At Justin Bieber's concert, we spotted Jacqueline Fernandez in a Deme By Gabriella outfit. The mesh crop top with a cage bralet and black shorts looked good on her – but that’s all we like. We aren’t sure why she opted for the diamond necklace as it didn’t complement the outfit and as far as her styling is concerned, we wish she would have gone for a high bun and tangerine lips. It would have looked better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At a recent book launch event in Delhi, Kajol was seen in a navy floral printed Rohit Bal sari which she paired beautifully with a matching full-sleeve Mandarin collar blouse – we think it added a royal touch to her outfit. We love how stylist Yukti Sodha curated this look with statement diamond earrings to add just the right amount of bling. Even hair and make-up expert Mallika Bhatt did a good job here with Kajol’s romantic up do. It was perfect with a side-parting and her make-up with heavily kohl-lined eyes and a bright lip shade complemented the look. Having said that, a berry lip shade or something in dark red would have taken it up a notch but this too isn’t bad. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently, Kangana Ranaut attended a wedding ceremony in Mumbai and looked lovely in a cotton count muslin sari with golden motifs and border by design duo Swati and Sunaina. We love how the Queen actress paired it with a cold-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves. We think it gave a fresh twist to her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra recently stopped to make her third appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, looking vivacious. She arrived in a gold and black sequinned striped dress with a black leather jacket and retro sunnies, looking super chic and cool. With straight hair, Chopra’s make-up was simple with a preference for a brown lip shade evident yet again. (Source: File photo)

Hit: Cold-shoulder tops are all the rage right now. From Bollywood celebs to your next-door fashionista, everybody can be seen embracing this trend. What’s evident from a number of public appearances is that Sonakshi Sinha too seems to be a big fan of this style. Recently, she was seen wearing a cool blue-striped cold-shoulder number. Sinha’s high-neck top was really summery and it came with frills layered on the sleeves, along with lace on the hems. The Noor actress kept it simple by pairing it with a light wash denim and white pumps. Wearing her hair straight, she went for a dewy sheen make-up with a winged eyeliner, mascara-lined lashes and her favourite nude pink lip shade. Even though it was a good attempt, we wish she would have gone a little easy on the make-up as the white patch along her jawline is pretty obvious. Other than that, she looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Parineeti Chopra was seen at the airport in an amazing pair of white sneakers with tassel details on it. We love how this lady has been experimenting on the fashion front with the promotion of her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu going on in full swing. From the numerous appearances, it's clear that she has taken a liking for boho chic inspired looks and this dark blue dress with white embroidery and tassels on it is no exception. We think she wore it well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Deepika Padukone turned heads in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train behind her. Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accenting it with jewellery from De Grisogono and footwear from Chloe Gosselin. Her hair was tied in a top-knot bun yet again, and it went perfectly with the styling. We think she slayed at the red carpet and looked no less than a queen. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit: Deepika Padukone aced the fashion game in a rogue-pink super-short Balenciaga dress. Keeping her look chich and elegant, she chose petite diamond earrings from Messika Jewellry and paired it up with pop-coloured, sassy stilettos by Louboutin. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman the diva looked beautiful as she hang out with Elle Fanning at the beach. (Source: Instagram/teamsaltzman, dayaruci)

Hit: Nothing could have prepared us for the curveball Deepika Padukone threw our way in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. To be honest, ethereal would be an understatement. The gorgeous one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on the bodice did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from De Grisogono simply elevated the look. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit and miss: For her red carpet debut, Shruti Haasan opted for a black Avaro Figlio gown. Pairing it up with minimalist accessories, she wore a ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. We are not a big fan of her gown, however, we like her hairdo and make-up. (Soiurce: Instagram/shreejarajgopal, aurellebyleshnashah)

Hit: On Day 4 of the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked an off-shoulder black number from Ashi Studio and complemented it with a pop of bright orange lip shade, fierce winged eyeliner and eye shadow in turquoise. We think she looked good. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit: At the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen stepping out on the red carpet in a gorgeous blue off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline which she paired with heels from Salvatore Ferragamo. We love how this gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, cinch at the waist before flowing out into a perfect ballroom dress. We think she looks absolutely gorgeous in it. Her hair and make-up is spot on too with centre-parted sleek hair, dewy make-up and rich dark lips. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit: For an event in Vadodara, Malaika Arora was seen carrying a beautiful traditional look in a purple anarkali with gold work on it by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The diva paired it with a multi-coloured, gota work dupatta, draped elegantly around her shoulders. We are not sure if everyone can pull it off, considering how colourful it is with shades of blue, maroon and pink on it, but she did justice to it. We like how celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani paired it with a chunky neckpiece from Silver House. With hair tied in a simple low bun, smokey eyes and nude lips she added a tiny black bindi to elevate her look.(Source: Instagram/rimple_harpreet_narula)

Hit: We hardly get to see Alia Bhatt in frilly florals, so imagine our surprise when we actually did. At the trailer launch of Amish Tripathi’s upcoming book Sita: Warrior of Mithila at a bookstore in Mumbai, the Dear Zindagi actress unveiled a video trailer looking cute as ever in a rose print Dolce and Gabbana bardot top. Keeping it comfortable for the daytime event, she paired it with a white frayed hem denims and striking red heels. We love how she styled the entire look and decided to go sans accessories – it was a good choice. However, we were surprised that she went ahead with a bright red lip shade because if you follow her style file, you will know that she usually sticks to soft pinks and nudes. Nevertheless, she looked good. Another thing which really caught our attention is the way she did her hair in gorgeous waves with the centre-parting. Simple and really classy, we say. (Source: Instagram/bollywood212)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous in a dark blue, full-sleeved shimmery gown from Halston Heritage clothing collection. As she walked on the red carpet with her usual charm and goofy smile, the Baywatch actress looked every bit stunning and confident as she rocked the plunging neckline of the thigh-slit gown. Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra decided to go for a basic pony-tail, with her poker straight hair neatly parted mid-way. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Hit: Actress-filmmaker Nandita Das graced the Cannes film festival to launch her film Manto. Always impeccably dressed in saris, Das picked a peach Anavila zari sari for the night. Beautifully complemented with matching ethnic danglers, she looked quite graceful and lively. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Recently, Shilpa Shetty was seen giving a modern twist to a sari and we think she did a pretty good job. Dressed in Rebecca Dewan, she looked every bit the glamorous diva that she is. What we love most about the one-shoulder outfit is the delicate lace and fringe work on the bust. The actress elevated the look with diamond statement earrings by Anmol Jewllers and a pair of metallic peep-toe heels from Miu Miu. Since, the outfit is a fusion of old and new, it was a good idea to wear it with a contemporary updo and she did just that with a messy ponytail with waves on it. Her make-up was on-point too with deep smokey eyes, defined brows and a nude lip shade in brown. The look was really summery and we think she couldn’t have done better. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: For a store launch event in Pune, Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out looking gorgeous in an aqua blue silk sari by Mohey By Manyavar. There was nothing extravagant about the sari but the way she matched the gold border to the gold jhumkas by Amrapali and rounded it off with an unkempt side braid and muted make-up made the look a winner. Having said that, a bindi would have elevated the desi look. (Source: Instagram/ikarmik)

Hit: For an event, Karisma Kapoor chose a white and blue shibori print, tie and dye dress by Anoli Shah — an embodiment of sheer elegance. There was also a bit of drama to her attire with the asymmetric hemline and draped dupatta attached on one shoulder. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actor opted for simple make-up and her hair was tied back into a braid. Pairing it up with statement danglers by Aquamarine and a matching clutch, the diva looked effortlessly beautiful. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Hit: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at the airport in a super cool shirt from Sandro Paris Officiel, which she wore tucked in with a black pleated ankle-length skirt. We love the patches of lightning bolt on her shoulders but that isn’t the only thing that has got us hooked. We like her sexy red pout, which she coordinated so well with the striking flashes and her pulled backed hair. She looked quite chic. The only thing we wish we could change here is her choice of shoes. (Source: Instagram/akshaykareena)

Hit: From her appearance at the Met Gala 2017 to her recent rounds of promotions for her film Baywatch – Priyanka Chopra has confirmed a spot for herself in the best dressed celeb list. Much of it has got to do with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich who helps the diva to put the looks together, but she deserves credit too. After all, it’s Chopra who pulls it off flawlessly, every single time. Recently, the actress was seen giving others a run for their money in a printed Peter Pilotto dress. Take a look at this photo and you will know that we are not exaggerating when we say that she is looking absolutely stunning. Paired with simple black Paul Andrew heels, her look was accentuated with sleek, side-parted hair pulled back in a ponytail, deep smokey eyes and beautiful brown lipstick. Gorgeous! (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Hit: On Day 4 of the Cannes film festival 2017, Sonam Kapoor took charge of the red carpet in a pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt with a small train. We know how much she loves drama in her clothes, and that’s exactly what those bell sleeves are doing. The gown is cinched at the waist with a slim belt that gives it structure. Sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the custom haute couture gown with statement earrings and other custom-made jewellery from Kalyan jewellers, and make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni used a palette of rose tints from L’Óreal’s make-up range, and though so far we’re not such a huge fan of the make-up, per se, which looks a bit overboard, Kapoor sure is carrying it off with the signature élan that she’s known for. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: On Day 3 of the Cannes film festival 2017, Amy Jackson attended the Kodak motion picture film party in a white Selma Çilek separates, inspired by a jumpsuit, looking chic and giving us a boho vibe. Styled by celebrity stylist Kirsty Stewart, her casual yet classy look was perfect for the French summer. (Source: Instagram/Amy Jackson)

Miss: The outfit is fresh and exciting and might even remind you of spring but it’s something that we don’t like on Priyanka Chopra. The striking colour didn’t really flatter her complexion, however, we like the way celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich paired the colourful midi skirt with panels with a white ruffled top. White strappy stilettoes and a dark purple lip shade rounded her look. One important lesson to be learned here is: wear clothes that suits you. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Hit: Recently, Bipasha Basu was seen stepping out in a floral print sari in shades of white and red from the Sabyasachi's Udaipur collection which she paired with a sleeveless gold embellished blouse. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the sultry beauty chose only chunky studs from Minerali Store's collection. However, the highlight was her aqua-coloured nails, giving us a much needed refreshing vibe this summer. Styled by Shyamli Arora, the Raaz actor neatly tied up her tresses in a tight bun and opted for a gold-bronze smokey eye look. Finishing her look with a quintessential bindi and a dark red lipstick, Basu looked sophisticated and classy. (Source: Instagram/Bipasha Basu)

Hit: Recently, while on the sets of a TV show, Kriti Sanon wowed all in a red off-shoulder number by Manika Nanda. The dress with the ruffled detail bodice fitted her like a dream, before flowing out in a beautiful flare, waist down. Her accessories of choice were jewellery from Gioielli and a pair of metallic block heels from H&M. Her hair was styled poker straight by celebrity hairstylist Aasif while celebrity make-up artist Adrian gave her dark red lips. We think she looked spectacular. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti Grover)

Hit: For a day event on Day 5, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in a beautifully embroidered Georges Hobeika gown, looking fresh as a flower against the bonny blue of the French Riviera. The white sheer gown gave the actress a perfect silhouette, in tune with the fairy tale princess looks that she's been showcasing all through the Cannes film festival this year. Splashes of blue, green and red floral patterns weaved around the bodice and hem of the gown, with her hair cascading down her shoulders in soft waves styled by Dayaruci, Bachchan looked resplendent as ever.

Hit: Amy Jackson upped her style game at the Cannes Film Festival in a Georges Hobeika gown. The diva looked ethereal in the embellished off-white and gold gown and kept her accessories to a minimum with only statement earrings. With her hair neatly tied into a bun, the 2.0 actor rounded off her looks with brown lips that really accentuated her look. (Source: Instagram/Amy Jackson)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra looked like a true city slicker in a sexy leather cut-out number by Ralph Lauren with a large bow-tie. We love how she styled it well with a pair of ankle booties, a top knot and Lennon sunglasses. Even her styling was near perfection with a matte pink lipstick and natural make-up. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Hit: Recently, Anushka Sharma was seen attending the special screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams with a lot of style lessons to offer to budding fashionistas. The Phillauri actress kept it simple yet sharp in a strapless denim jumpsuit by Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami from the SS17 collection. We love the details on this one, like the slit on the side and the sleek layering on the bodice. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai styled it well with a pair of Christian Louboutin studded flats, sunglasses and slightly tousled hair. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/intrinsic.in)

Hit: On Day 6 of the Cannes film festival 2017, Sonam Kapoor was seen in a shimmery body-fitting Elie Saab number with a plunging neckline which was cinched at the waist with a sleek gold belt. We love the texture of the gown with sheer elements at play and the way she styled it with sleek, centre-parted hair, shimmery gold smokey eyes and nude lips is commendable. It’s nice to see that she accessorised her look with diamond jewellery from Chopard. (Source: AP)

Miss: It’s been sometime since we have seen Prachi Desai around and it’s kind of disheartening to see that she didn’t really ace her fashion game this time. For Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement, the actress picked a cold-shoulder dress in soft pink which she paired with striking red heels and a red lip. First, we don’t like the humongous structured, shoulder cut of the dress and second, her make-up looks overdone. (Source: Varinder Chawla)