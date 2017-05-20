Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses of the week (May 14 – May 20)

Hit: Deepika Padukone turned heads in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train behind her. Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accenting it with jewellery from De Grisogono and footwear from Chloe Gosselin. Her hair was tied in a top-knot bun yet again, and it went perfectly with the styling. We think she slayed at the red carpet and looked no less than a queen. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit: Deepika Padukone aced the fashion game in a rogue-pink super-short Balenciaga dress. Keeping her look chich and elegant, she chose petite diamond earrings from Messika Jewellry and paired it up with pop-coloured, sassy stilettos by Louboutin. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman the diva looked beautiful as she hang out with Elle Fanning at the beach. (Source: Instagram/teamsaltzman, dayaruci)

Hit: Nothing could have prepared us for the curveball Deepika Padukone threw our way in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. To be honest, ethereal would be an understatement. The gorgeous one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on the bodice did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from De Grisogono simply elevated the look. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit and miss: For her red carpet debut, Shruti Haasan opted for a black Avaro Figlio gown. Pairing it up with minimalist accessories, she wore a ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. We are not a big fan of her gown, however, we like her hairdo and make-up. (Soiurce: Instagram/shreejarajgopal, aurellebyleshnashah)

Hit: On Day 4 of the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked an off-shoulder black number from Ashi Studio and complemented it with a pop of bright orange lip shade, fierce winged eyeliner and eye shadow in turquoise. We think she looked good. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit: At the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen stepping out on the red carpet in a gorgeous blue off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline which she paired with heels from Salvatore Ferragamo. We love how this gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, cinch at the waist before flowing out into a perfect ballroom dress. We think she looks absolutely gorgeous in it. Her hair and make-up is spot on too with centre-parted sleek hair, dewy make-up and rich dark lips. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit: For an event in Vadodara, Malaika Arora was seen carrying a beautiful traditional look in a purple anarkali with gold work on it by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The diva paired it with a multi-coloured, gota work dupatta, draped elegantly around her shoulders. We are not sure if everyone can pull it off, considering how colourful it is with shades of blue, maroon and pink on it, but she did justice to it. We like how celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani paired it with a chunky neckpiece from Silver House. With hair tied in a simple low bun, smokey eyes and nude lips she added a tiny black bindi to elevate her look.(Source: Instagram/rimple_harpreet_narula)

Hit: We hardly get to see Alia Bhatt in frilly florals, so imagine our surprise when we actually did. At the trailer launch of Amish Tripathi’s upcoming book Sita: Warrior of Mithila at a bookstore in Mumbai, the Dear Zindagi actress unveiled a video trailer looking cute as ever in a rose print Dolce and Gabbana bardot top. Keeping it comfortable for the daytime event, she paired it with a white frayed hem denims and striking red heels. We love how she styled the entire look and decided to go sans accessories – it was a good choice. However, we were surprised that she went ahead with a bright red lip shade because if you follow her style file, you will know that she usually sticks to soft pinks and nudes. Nevertheless, she looked good. Another thing which really caught our attention is the way she did her hair in gorgeous waves with the centre-parting. Simple and really classy, we say. (Source: Instagram/bollywood212)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous in a dark blue, full-sleeved shimmery gown from Halston Heritage clothing collection. As she walked on the red carpet with her usual charm and goofy smile, the Baywatch actress looked every bit stunning and confident as she rocked the plunging neckline of the thigh-slit gown. Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra decided to go for a basic pony-tail, with her poker straight hair neatly parted mid-way. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Hit: Actress-filmmaker Nandita Das graced the Cannes film festival to launch her film Manto. Always impeccably dressed in saris, Das picked a peach Anavila zari sari for the night. Beautifully complemented with matching ethnic danglers, she looked quite graceful and lively. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Recently, Shilpa Shetty was seen giving a modern twist to a sari and we think she did a pretty good job. Dressed in Rebecca Dewan, she looked every bit the glamorous diva that she is. What we love most about the one-shoulder outfit is the delicate lace and fringe work on the bust. The actress elevated the look with diamond statement earrings by Anmol Jewllers and a pair of metallic peep-toe heels from Miu Miu. Since, the outfit is a fusion of old and new, it was a good idea to wear it with a contemporary updo and she did just that with a messy ponytail with waves on it. Her make-up was on-point too with deep smokey eyes, defined brows and a nude lip shade in brown. The look was really summery and we think she couldn’t have done better. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: For a store launch event in Pune, Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out looking gorgeous in an aqua blue silk sari by Mohey By Manyavar. There was nothing extravagant about the sari but the way she matched the gold border to the gold jhumkas by Amrapali and rounded it off with an unkempt side braid and muted make-up made the look a winner. Having said that, a bindi would have elevated the desi look. (Source: Instagram/ikarmik)

Hit: For an event, Karisma Kapoor chose a white and blue shibori print, tie and dye dress by Anoli Shah — an embodiment of sheer elegance. There was also a bit of drama to her attire with the asymmetric hemline and draped dupatta attached on one shoulder. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actor opted for simple make-up and her hair was tied back into a braid. Pairing it up with statement danglers by Aquamarine and a matching clutch, the diva looked effortlessly beautiful. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Hit: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at the airport in a super cool shirt from Sandro Paris Officiel, which she wore tucked in with a black pleated ankle-length skirt. We love the patches of lightning bolt on her shoulders but that isn’t the only thing that has got us hooked. We like her sexy red pout, which she coordinated so well with the striking flashes and her pulled backed hair. She looked quite chic. The only thing we wish we could change here is her choice of shoes. (Source: Instagram/akshaykareena)