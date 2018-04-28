1 / 22

MISS: Ranveer Singh kept his outfit as funky as usual in a vibrant yellow Gucci tee with a roaring tiger printed on the front and 'GUCCI' emblazoned across the neckline. While the tee was already attention-grabbing, the Padmaavat actor teamed it with a pair of floral pants. Though Singh is known for his unusual sartorial choices, this time the (extremely) feminine floral pants meets vibrant yellow combo seemed to have backfired. As if there wasn't enough colour already, the actor donned yellow shades and rounded out his look with a pair of neon-hued boots in mauve and pink. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)