Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Beat the summer heat in white like these Bollywood celebs

With summers already here, it's time to bring out the whites in your wardrobe. A crisp white summer dress in cotton or even a simple salwar kurta in this soothing hue can help you beat the heat. If you are looking for some inspiration to take it up a notch then there's no better place to be. Take a look at these Bollywood celebs and put your best foot forward this season.

Deepika Padukone in this floral sari by Sabyasachi from ‘The Udaipur Collection’ looks like a dream. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised it with an exquisite jadau choker and earrings from Jaipur Gems and celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni gave her a dramatic winged eyeliner look and chose a lip shade that matched the flowers in the sari. Her hair was kept simple in a mid-parted ponytail.



Style lesson: Floral print on white is always a classic. You can go for a simple cotton sari which you can wear to office or a one in georgette for a summer wedding function. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Mahira Khan chose a chic off-shoulder Lavish Alice jumpsuit in white with a twisted front, which also gave the impression of a knot for a promotional event in Dubai. The actress went ahead with voluminous curls and a pair of metallic ankle straps. Celebrity make-up artist Krystal George rounded her look perfectly with soft, subtle make-up. We love her choice of outfit and how she kept the look simple and classy at the same time.



Style lesson: If you are going for white jumpsuits you don't always have to opt for a bright lip shade to accentuate your look. Nude make-up works well too. Just pay attention to how you do your eyes. (Source: Mahira Khan/Instagram)

Looking sultry and stylish, Bipasha Basu stunned onlookers in white. She opted for a white House of Milk jumpsuit for the day and gave us just the right summer vibes with her outfit. Shyamli Arora styled her in sparklers from Aurelle by Leshna Shah and a netted white jacket.



Style lesson: On days when you simply don't want to dress up, go for a jumpsuit with sharp cuts, romantic updos and you are good to go. (Source: Instagram/Bipasha Basu)

There was this time when Alia Bhatt impressed all in a beautiful summery number by Swati Vijaivargie. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the cold-shoulder printed outfit did justice to her petite frame. Nude strappy heels and silver danglers from House of Shikha rounded off her look.



Style lesson: Invest in a cold-shoulder top or dress in white and style it with silver jewellery. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Wearing a white lehenga designed by Ritika Mirchandani, Tamannaah Bhatia graced an event and we must say, she looked beautiful. The actress paired her outfit with jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels and rings from Minerali Store and Ritika Sachdeva.



Style lesson: This is pure #summerweddingoutfit goals. (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in an off-shoulder top and an embroidered lehenga skirt by designer Manish Malhotra. Dainty jewellery, understated make-up and gorgeously tousled hair rounded the look. Her minimalist make-up looks at parties is something to root for.



Style lesson: Simplicity works. Opt for softer prints, preferably white on white or silver on white but always pay attention to the cuts and silhouettes of the outfits. It can either make it or break it for you. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty was spotted in a pristine white sari by Mayyur Girotra with a glitter rose pattern running over the border. Now, this lady knows how to work her way around a sari and this time too, she didn’t disappoint us. We are in love with how she teamed it up with a striped pattern sleeveless blouse and styled it perfectly with pearl earrings and a gold clutch.



Style lesson: Nothing works better than an outfit in white and gold. If you are investing in a sari then take inspiration from the lady herself. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a beautiful white and silver Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. The actress complemented her look with stunning jewellery from Anmol, a soft pink lipshade and simple, sideswept hair. We think she did pretty good here. What do you think?



Style lesson: Everything about this look is right on point. Pick whatever you want! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol looked goregeous in a white outfit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The actress accessorised it with jewellery from Nirav Modi Jewels, beachy waves and beautiful smokey eyes.



Style lesson: Capes are big this season so if you are planning to get something stitched for the upcoming wedding season then embrace this trend. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

Swara Bhaskar looked beautiful in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla gown, which she paired with jewellery from Ghanasingh Be True and a ring from Renu Oberoi. We love her romantic updo and her barely there make-up. What a beauty she is! Hopefully she will give us more fashion moments like these in the future.



Style lesson: Nothing works best on white than beautiful ruffles.If this gown is a little too grand for your liking then you can tone it down a little with the ruffles. You can also go for soft prints in white for the outfit. (Source: Instagram/Swara Bhaskar)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a crisp white sari which she styled it with a bun with mogra around it, smokey eyes and a soft lip shade. We love everything about this look!



Style lesson: In traditional wear, this is #stylegoals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For her appearance in Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt wore a white pantsuit and make a rocked the serious look. Making a sexy, yet powerful statement the actress opted for a messy hairdo instead of a sleek one and looked quite sensuous.



Style lesson: Messy hairdos and pantsuits are here to stay so embrace it. Go for a white one because it's summers! (Source: Instagram/Puneet B Saini)

During XXX: Return of Xander Cage promotions in Beijing, Deepika Padukone was seen in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown. What we love about the look is the minimalism of it and of course, that hair bun is giving us hairstyle goals!



Style lesson: A well-fitted structured gown is an investment. Go for it this summer. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Sridevi, stylish as ever, turned heads in an all white outfit - we love the top from Oscar De La Renta. She complemented the look with a grey Hermès Kelly clutch and a pair of sexy snakeskin Louboutins.



Style lesson: Pair a sexy white top with well-fitted white pants and you are good to go. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was seen making an appearance on the popular Ellen DeGeneres Show in white separates from Michael Kors where she kept her make-up subtle with just a touch of shine on her eyelids, flushed cheeks and a soft pink lip shade. Even her hair was on point in natural, loose waves. We think she looked lovely.



Style lesson: Mix and match, people, just like Padukone did. And whoever said white on white can be a little too much to handle didn't know anything about style. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)