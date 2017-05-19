Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017: See all her looks so far

In her first look at the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely gorgeous in a sea green, tulle dress with colourful, floral embroidery on it.

Aishwarya wore the sea green gown with layers of frills and flower patterns in pinks and reds from Yanina Couture. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Her make-up secrets include: True Match Lumi powder highlighter in Rose. Volume Million lashes with Blackberry Lacquer liner, La Palette Nude in Rose. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lip shade will make you swoon. Doesn't the Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom make her look gorgeous? (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya reached Cannes and went for an outing mesmerising everyone. The actor was spotted in a white double-breasted Versace blazer and skinny jeans. The mother-daughter duo went for an outing at the French Riviera and it's not the actor alone who is stealing all the limelight. Aaradhya looked adorable in a floral printed frock as she waved at the photographers outside their hotel. Her causal look before her big red carpet appearance has only increased the excitement among fans. (Source: Twitter)

With centred-parting straight hair look and rosy lips, the actor looked like a vision with the Dior sling bag. Not to forget cool glares.

Aishwarya was spotted at the Mumbai airport, but all eyes were on Aaradhya, who struck a pose better than mommy!

Aishwarya looked naturally beautiful even in the basic Burberry trench coat she wore.

Aishwarya snapped getting out of her car when she arrived at Cannes.

Cannes 2016: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show in golds, reds and purple. An embellished pink-gold Elie Saab gown, a red ruffled gown from Indian-American designer Naeem Khan and the pretty Rami Kadi floral gown were the highlights last year. The damsel's daring purple lips became the centre of attraction and divided the fashion fraternity with mixed reactions. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2015: An emerald green Elie Saab, a strapless Ralph & Russo couture gown in monochromes and a maroon strapless Oscar de la Renta gown rounded off Aishwarya's top looks at the film festival in 2015. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2014: Aishwarya graced one of the most iconic looks in a glamorous strapless gold gown designed by Roberto Cavalli and another dazzling embellished white one by him. Both the gowns featured a train and accentuated her beautiful curves. The actress also wore a shimmery champagne coloured Armani Privé couture gown the same year and impressed fashion aficionados. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2009: Wowing her fans, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned up in a floor-sweeping Roberto Cavalli strapless white gown and a grey Elie Saab one-shoulder gown accented with slicked-back hair. (Source: File Photo)