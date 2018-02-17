18 / 24

MISS: Anushka Sharma was spotted in a long white top from Two Point Two. The shirt had ribbed sleeves and a rather abstract pattern embroidered across the front. It seems Sharma is incorporating the scary vibes from her on-screen persona from the horror flick Pari into her off-screen styling during the movie promotions, or maybe we should credit stylist Allia Al Rufai for that. Because the black and white pattern has a rather disturbing element and vibe to it. Though Al Rufai tried to go the classy route by teaming it with a pair of black flared pants from H&M, we think she failed to pull it off this time. One element that we like is the pair of Gucci strappy heels in black that the actor sported, which looked chic and upped the ante of her attire overall. However, they were out of sync with Sharma’s top, which would be more suited being framed as a painting in a museum of horrors. For the make-up, artist Subbu went with a nude palette and neutral lips. We think a pop of colour would have definitely brightened up the actor’s ensemble. Her sleek middle-parted hair by stylist Franco Vallelonga made her look wan and dull, and we wish she had gone for a feistier look. (Source : alliaalrufai/Instagram)