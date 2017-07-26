Aishwarya, Priyanka, Kareena, Sonam, Kangana: 30 ways celebs show you how to pair sunglasses

You're not ready for the outdoors until you have a cool and classy pair of sunglasses in your closet. Finding the right pair of glares can be quite a tough task, but once you've got it, you're set for any occasion, mood or party! Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Kareena Kapoor — Bollywood's divas also have a certain penchant for diverse designer sunglasses. Take inspiration from these celebrities and get set to get out in the sun!

Priyanka Chopra's deep blue glares is just perfect for a day out in the middle of the ocean. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's huge sunglasses made for quite a sight when she was spotted at the airport while heading to Cannes. (Source: File Photo)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often seen flaunting a huge pair of glares, and she looks simply amazing each time. (Source: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut looked every bit of classy in those black shades. (Source: Twitter)

Shraddha Kapoor added zing to her quirky top with those reddish orange shades. (Source: Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor's black sunnies went quite well with the grey T-shirt midi dress with the Rheson denim jacket and a pair of chunky black boots at the airport. (Source: File Photo)

Karisma Kapoor's lazy look in those big sunglasses is all you need for the weekend. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu's love for the sun, sand and the beach is known to everyone, and her golden sunglasses only add to the glory at her vacations. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Malaika Arora looked amazing in her golden brown sunnies. (Source: Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty looked perfect for a brunch and her aviators add to the elegance! (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz paired her floral dress with a pair of sunglasses, and was quite a sight to behold! (Source: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone shows how to get the formal style right with a pair of sunglasses. (Source: File Photo)

Parineeti Chopra carried off a huge pair of glares with flamboyance on her vacation. (Source: File Photo)

Sridevi donned this extremely rare pair of sunglasses studded with floral stones and looked exquisite! (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt added verve to her look even in the simple T-shirt with those circular black sunnies. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's swag with a pair of sunglasses is hard to miss. (Source: Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stylish in the halter dress accented with the huge black googles. (Source: Twitter)

Karisma Kapoor paired just the right glares with her lacy black top. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's look might just be your inspiration for your corporate look in the day. (Source: Twitter)

Twinkle Khanna made sunglasses look cool in the elegant pink and dark blue sari. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor's casual off-shoulder look is just perfect with her sunnies and hat! (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's rare rectangular glares took quite the spotlight. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor added the black sunglasses with a red rim to her skinny black dress for a formal evening date. (Source: File Photo)

Shilpa Shetty's reflectors took the centre stage in this snapshot from her holiday in Colombo. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks adorable in her black and brown shades. (Source: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone added oomph to her backless gown with those glares. (Source: File Photo)

Parineeti Chopra wore quite a different shade of sunglasses and still made it look cool. The fluorescent glares can go with any outfit. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra donned another pair of circular black sunnies and nailed the look. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai's sunglasses were quite the talk of the town after she starred in the movie Action Replay. (Source: File Photo)