Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika, Jacqueline: Best and worst dressed Bollywood celebs in August

Hit: Recently, Kriti Sanon was seen giving us ethnic wear goals in a bright pink number from Anita Dongre. She worked the ethnic glam beautifully with big jhumkas and rings from Minerali Store. Equally good was her make-up and hair and we think celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs and celebrity hairstylist Aasif Ahmed deserve a big round of applause. We love the soft smokey eyes, the nude pink pout and the twisted hair detail on the actor. Sanon just proves that pink and gold combination is a classic and if you are wearing a bright shade, you can keep your make-up understated. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Sunny Leone turned into a sultry goddess in a beaded gown by Pria Kataria Puri. The nude-palette gown really complemented her curves and the Mastizade actor styled it well with a lovely diamond neckpiece and a statement ring. But what we like the most is that she decided to keep it elegant, with muted make-up, with just a hint of peach shimmer on her eyes and dramatic waves, styled on one side. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut gave us a memorable look in a military green sari from Fabindia. We love how she channelised old world charm like a pro and it just reminded us of Indira Gandhi’s fashion sensibilities. The beautiful cotton sari with a dark olive green and dull gold border, which she paired with a collarbone-grazing neckline and three-quarter sleeves, is a classic which can be worn by women across all age groups. Her choice of footwear is kind of unusual and something we would have never expected but she carried the black brogues well with the Indian look. We also like her messy hairdo with a simple low ponytail, minimal make-up and her soft pink pout. Edgy and modern at the same time. (Source: Instagram/kanganaranautfanclub)

Hit: Dressed in the spectacular red dress with a plunging neckline designed by Ulyana Sergeenko, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning like she always does. Tying her hair in a neat ponytail, she looked sassy with a red lip shade and added zing with minimal accessories and a natural skin tone. The actress wore pearl white heels to complement the dress. (Source: Instagram/bolly__queens)

Hit: At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar looked pretty in a beautiful design from SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi. We are glad that celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma picked up this longline embroidered tunic featuring split sleeves and the A-line skirt with scallop trim detailing at the hem. The styling was kept simple with earrings and a ring from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Instagram/aasthasharma612)

Miss: Anushka Sharma was seen in a raw silk kurta with matching palazzo pants, both from the label Urvashi Kaur. As much as we like the outfit, we don’t like the patch of mustard on her bust glaring at us. The look would have been so much better without that pop of colour. You can make some modifications of your own if you like the A-line style. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Hit: Athiya Shetty has been going all-out with her wonderful sartorial experiments for the promotion of her film Mubarakan. We love her in this beautiful midnight blue lace gown from designer duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock. The silhouette is extremely feminine with the sweetheart neckline and the beautiful fall, waist-down. We think it accentuates her petite frame beautifully. Now, we would have liked it if she would have gone for a romantic updo to let the dress shine in all its glory but who can refrain from admiring those beautiful curls. We think she did good here, with the gorgeous hairdo and understated make-up. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been writing the rule book on fashion in Bollywood, and continues to set trends. The Sarabjit actress who stunned us at Cannes, looked ethereal in a black off-shoulder ruffled Nedret Taciroglu number at Vogue Beauty Awards in Mumbai. We love everything about this look, starting from her gorgeous waves to her bright red pout. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Aditi Rao Hydari is usually in our best dressed list, but she seems to have had an off night this time around. Though we like that she chose an unusual printed Basil Soda gown, the overall look was a bit washed out. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the nude make-up and retro hairdo just didn't work with the pastel blue shade of the gown. A more bold make-up and dramatically flowing hair would have made a huge difference. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sayani Gupta gave us a stellar look in an Avaro Figlio outfit. The white top ticked all the right boxes with the cold-shoulder details and gorgeous ruffled sleeves. We also like the touch of the billowy black skirt with a sharp slit. We think it's a really cool outfit and she carried it well. Celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal did an excellent job here. But what we like more is how she styled it with the gorgeous, futuristic bouffant hairstyle. Most celebs would have gone for a romantic hairdo, but not Gupta. Trust her to try out new things on the red carpet and get away with it like a pro. The smokey eyes and nude pout added to the magic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Dia Mirza looked elegant in this white shimmery Rohit Gandhi and and Rahul Khanna creation. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, we love how the look was understated and yet surreal. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Disha Patani might still be a newcomer in Bollywood but she has already made a mark owing to her immaculate fashion sense. And the actor sure did impress this time. Patani looked like a vision in a black Nikhil Thampi outfit. Backless with a long slit, the dress was risque but she pulled it off like a dream. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sunny Leone is bold and fearless and somehow, we get to see this side of her attitude in her fashion choices as well. The Mastizade actor attended an awards night wearing a strapless black from Dimple Shroff's label. We think she looked nothing short of a goddess. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Karisma Kapoor hardly hits a wrong note when it comes to fashion and it was no different this time. Kapoor looked stunning in a rather quirky black dress from Amit Aggarwal. We absolutely love the metallic look the dress has and the stunning eye make-up the actress pulled off with the outfit. The blue eyeliner and the neatly tied hair made sure we do not look away from Kapoor. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: When it comes to weaving magic with beautiful saris, there’s nobody who leaves us as spellbound as celebrated fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. And if it is a beauty like Aditi Rao Hydari wearing one of his masterpieces, it is nothing short of a vision. At the recently held Vogue Wedding Show in Delhi, she looked ravishing in a beautiful cream and pink hand painted floral sari by Sabyasachi. She paired the traditional six yards with a gold-sequined blouse and accessorised her otherwise minimal look with tear drop danglers. The actor let her attire garner all the attention and kept her make-up dewy fresh and simple. With just a tint of rose on her lips and hair mid-parted and tied into a low-pony, Hydari struck a perfect balance of dreamy and elegant at the event. (Source: Instagram/aditiraohydari)

Kriti Sanon was seen promoting her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi in an angarkha style kurta with flutter sleeves and block print palazzo. The mulmul set she picked up from NEH just gives out a nice, breezy vibe in this heat. Her styling is simple and fuss-free too with a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet, silver earrings from Minerali Store and a fishtail braid by celebrity hairstylist Aasif Ahmed. She looks lovely. (Source: Instagram/sukritigrover)

At Mumbai airport, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen doing a retro look in flared, high-waisted denims from Stella McCartney and a yellow cropped sweat-shirt with grey and orange stripes at the hemline and neck from Versus Versace. We think it’s the best way to show off her toned abs! A Chloe fanny bag, a pair of Linda Farrow clear glasses, a soft pink pout and a high ponytail rounded out her look. We really love the simple, cool vibe emanating from her. (Source: Instagram/socialnewsxyz)

Looks like Bipasha Basu's good spell with saris is over with her appearance at the launch of the The Great Indian Wedding Book in Mumbai. The onion-pink Sabyasachi sheer sari with heavy embroidery all over it is indeed beautiful but her choice of blouse is a complete let down. We think it would have looked best with a sleek strap blouse in dull shimmer or even a lace blouse for that matter, but definitely not the one she is wearing! The velvet blouse does nothing to enhance the look. We believe celebrity stylist Shyamli Arora could have done better. As far as her make-up and hair is concerned, we would say it is beautifully done with well-defined eyes and a red pout. In all fairness, it is almost perfect but it’s not something we would have gone for given the onion-pink colour of the sari. The bright lip shade is a complete mismatch and it’s kind of sad that Basu ruined a beautiful design with her poor choice of styling. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu)

Miss: Bhumi Pednekar’s styling did not impress us much. The green and black leopard print pleated hem dress from Michael Kors is pretty but we did not like the way she wore it with a broad belt. We think she should have gone for a sleek one, probably in black and gold. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor could have done better. (Source: Instagram/psbhumi)

When it comes to Neha Dhupia, she has given us quite a few memorable looks in white, and this time too it is no different. The chat show host showed her sartorial finesse in this lovely white dress from Lovebirds. We love the detailing on this one with the curved yokes on the side and a red button to add a pop of colour to the outfit. She wore it well with a wrap bracelet, classic black pointed-toe heels and burgundy lips. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Shilpa Shetty was seen attending a party in a black cold shoulder and ruffle detail dress from &Other Stories. We love the gold heart prints and the beautiful fall of the outfit. Her choice of accessories – gold Tribute heels from Yves Saint Laurent and a black Alexander McQueen clutch – added a nice touch to her look. She did good for herself. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Anushka Sharma picked up a beautiful blue dress with mustard prints along the neckline, bodice, and hemline, from Ritu Kumar while promoting her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. We would love to add this boho maxi dress to our wardrobe as it’s a lovely medley of styles and cuts – look at the high neckline and cold shoulder details, it’s just beautiful. She styled it well with a pair of tan heels from Aquazzura, gold hoops from Urban Outfitters, fresh face make-up and a crown braid hairdo. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Hit: Recently, while promoting her upcoming film in Kolkata, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in an all-black retro look. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani picked a black tank top and silk palazzos, which she styled with a printed, ankle-grazing shrug from Saaksha & Kinni – don’t miss out on the embellishments at the wristbands. It’s a rare sight to see her wearing a bright red lip shade, so this time it made for a good change. We like almost everything about this look, especially those statement-worthy neckpieces from Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)

Hit: At a launch event for a mobile brand in Delhi, Taapsee Pannu was seen in a refreshing one-shoulder ruffle detail top from Avaro Figlio and an edgy pair of ruffled hemline pants from Olbees. We love how celebrity stylist Devki B put these two separates together, it instantly upped her fashion game. The decision to go with an updo was a good move by celebrity hairstylist Kanta Motwani and the dewy sheen and kohled eye make-up done by celebrity make-up artist Nicky Jaan added a nice touch to her look. This outfit is pure elegance and would have looked good with a dark lip shade as well. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Hit and miss: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a real beauty and probably that’s the reason why she can pull of almost anything with ease, even if the styling is not really commendable. Such is the case with her latest appearance at Manish Malhotra’s residence where she attended a party organised by the ace designer to celebrate his good friend, Sridevi’s birthday. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star stepped out in a lovely toga-inspired grey shimmer gown by Gaurav Gupta featuring an embellished neckline. If you ask us, the gown ticks all the right boxes for a simple yet elegant evening look and we would have been really happy with her choice for the soirée. But there’s a catch! Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma who has worked with Aishwarya on a number of occasions, including Cannes 2017 red carpet, spoiled the look with a chainmail necklace. We wish she would have picked up something sleek in its place, it would have looked much better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: At Saif Ali Khan's birthday party, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nude lips became a talking point. Now, it might have looked good on her in person but going by the photos, it didn’t impress us much. In fact, it just added age to her face and the bronze make-up didn’t help either, it simply looked like she suffered sunburns. However, her choice of outfit is commendable. We love the gorgeous peek-a-boo Self-Portrait top which she paired with simple black leggings. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Hit and miss: Deepika Padukone stepped out at the airport in a half gingham print and half pastel blue shirt and even though we applaud her for her sartorial experiment, it just failed to impress us. However, she totally aced her denim game in the fanciest and coolest pair ever! The 70s-inspired flared jeans are having a huge moment right now and Padukone took it to the next level with this one – we love how it’s frayed at the ankles. You can pair it with almost anything, starting from statement tees to tank tops and halter-necks – just make sure that your top isn’t baggy. You can complement your look like the Padmavati actor with a pair of Nike slides, minimum make-up, an updo and a pair of sunglasses. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Miss: Having given us a series of stellar looks, Taapsee Pannu left us disappointed when she stepped out in a garish sari, jacket and belt by Aharin. There's absolutely nothing about this look that we like. Celebrity stylist Devki B could have done better, much better. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: We think Huma Qureshi looks really elegant in this simple black maxi. Even if it isn’t anything extraordinary, but paired with the patterned blue longlayered cape, it looks wonderful on her. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra who styled her, picked it up from Ritu Kumar and accessorised it well with Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery. Poker straight hair, smokey eyes, and a soft pink pout accentuated her beauty. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Hit: With hair styled into thick retro waves by Shaan Muttathil, Jacqueline Fernandez chose to wear a gold lamé off-shoulder top from Monisha Jaising and a basic fitted denim jeans. She completed her look with a pair of black shoes from Saint Laurent and accessorised with earrings from Top Shop and bracelet from Deepa Gurnani. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Hit: Pooja Hegde was seen mixing prints and patterns well in a Nupur Kanoi sari. Although it's not something we would have picked up, we think the Mohenjo Daro actor wore it well. The way the sari was draped by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri reminded us of how women in Bengal wear it in this particular style with the pallu falling beautifully at the front. She accessorised it with earrings from heritage fine jewellery by Sunita Shekhawat and added a nice, modern vibe to her look with a wavy ponytail. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black sheer number with a plunging neckline and a dangerously thigh-high slit from Fendi. A diamond studded brooch pinned on the front added instant glamour to the look, but we think even without one she would have looked good – that is the beauty of the dress. She complemented the look with black peep toe heels, her signature brown lip shade, soft make-up and gorgeously tousled hair. (Source: Instagram/cristinaehrlich)

Hit: Deepika Padukone aced her airport style in basics. The white top (from Purple Paisley) and blue jeans (From Zara) combo is a classic and we love the way she casually shrugged on that denim jacket to add oomph to her too-cool-for-school look. The statement, ankle length boots and a pair of blue aviators made all the difference. It's something we would definitely like to try the next time we are jet-setting. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy promoting her upcoming film A Gentleman, has got her lace fashion on point. The actor was seen in a navy blue lace detailed top from Saloni that she paired with a shimmering red skirt from the same fashion house. She chose a pair of silver heels from Christian Louboutin to go along with her outfit and left her wavy hair open. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Hit: After her best friend Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the top style icons we have today. The quintessential bubbly actor who is usually seen smiling, pouting and skipping all over the place is one who loves to experiment with her sartorial choices and clearly, her outfits reflect her bold, contagious, bubbly energy. Recently, we spotted her in a beautiful yellow dress featuring batwing sleeves and waist-tie details from Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2017 collection. We think it’s a ray of sunshine and has the power to turn your frown upside down on a rainy day. She styled it with the same black heels from Zara which we have seen her wearing in the past on numerous occasions, muted-makeup and windswept hair. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Hit: For a casual dinner outing at a friend's house, Priyanka Chopra was seen acing her fashion game in a sequined, batwing sleeve top and frayed denims. The Quantico star picked this fresh-off-the-runway top from designer Shweta Kapur’s label 431-88 to add some oomph to her look. This lady is sure giving us fashion goals on how to look glamorous without trying too hard. Don’t miss out on how she took it up a notch by styling it with a pair of metallic silver heels from Lulu and Sky. Here, too she was seen sporting the same brown-tangerine lip shade, but the casually tousled hair gave out a more relaxed vibe. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Miss: This look of Tamannaah Bhatia didn’t go down well with us. The white polka dot jumpsuit with the corset style bodice from Saaksha & Kinnie paired with the longline cape looks odd and the addition of the statement silver necklace from Amrapali Jewels does not help either. She could have easily done away with both, pull her hair up in a wavy ponytail and complemented her outfit with statement earrings. It would have been nice if celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra would have kept it simple. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Hit: Ileana D’Cruz was seen trying something which most of us would stay away from for the fear of failing – mixing prints. What she did is definitely not a child’s play and the fact that it came out really well is a bonus. The Baadshaho actor looked effortlessly chic in a chevron print, boat neck dress and a longline summer jacket designed by Swati Vijaivargie. It would be fair to say that her outfit had both classic yet boho vibes to it and she rounded it out well with a pair of beautiful dusty grey block heels, a blue handbag and retro-inspired orange tint sunglasses. (Source: Instagram/manav.manglani)

Hit: Sonam Kapoor who was in the US brought a bit of New York City styling with her when she landed in Mumbai. The way she styled the preppy musical keynotes shirt dress from Yves Saint Laurent with an oversized denim jacket is the best thing we have seen in a long time. The pair of white sneakers from Nike and the Louis Vuitton handbag complemented her outfit well. We love that she kept her make-up minimal, wore her hair centre-parted and put on those classic sunglasses. Talk about taking casual style to the next level! (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor wore a handpainted and embroidered cape from the house of Vedika M that she paired along with a simple body-hugging dress. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed her outfit with a pair of white strappy heels from Dune London and geeky clear glasses from Vogue Eyewear. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Hit: Yami Gautam who was in Delhi to attend a mobile launch event was seen in a black suit by Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled it with a lace-up neck detail white top and sky high black strappy heels. We think she did well with the voluminous, messy ponytail and muted-makeup but D’Cruz stole the show here. She wins hands down. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Miss: For a promotional event, Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in an all-black ensemble put together by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr. The black Deme By Gabriella crop top and the ruffled, high-low skirt from Sandro Paris Officiel allowed her to show off her perfectly toned abs but it did nothing more than that. We think it’s one of the worst looks of the actor, ever! Even her beauty game lacked finesse and we are really disappointed. To put it bluntly, this look is a complete drab. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Hit: Karisma Kapoor was seen in a black and silver long sleeve dress from Manish Malhotra’s cocktail collection. She chose to pair her outfit with black heels and kept her make-up fresh and minimal with just beautifully kohled-eyes. We think she looked good.



Meanwhile, Amrita Arora was seen stepping out in a bold and beautiful sheer number with pink floral appliques on it. She chose a pair of pumps that went well with her outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sonali Bendre made a warm appearance at Manish Malhotra's show at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 in a silver off-shoulder collar shirt that she paired with an embellished black long skirt from the designer’s collection. She left her hair open and mid-parted and chose to go for a deep red shade for her lips, looking just perfect for a cocktail gathering. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Disha Patani, who has rarely disappointed us with her sartorial choices, clearly turned up the temperatures at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 in an embellished three hued-dress with a plunging neckline. She chose to go for a smokey-eye make-up to accentuate her look and left her sideswept hair open. Dangling earcuffs and strappy sandals rounded out her look well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: For an event, Esha Gupta kept it simple and really chic in a blue floral print jacket and fitted pants from Twelve AM:PM. We love how she wore it with the white pussy bow blouse. The studded ankle strap heels from Charles and Keith complemented her outfit well. The entire look gave out a very relaxed vibe and that’s what we like about it. Pulling her hair up into a romantic, low bun was a good idea. (Source: Instagram/egupta)

Hit: Dia Mirza looked splendid in a silver long-sleeved dress with heavy embellishments. Otherwise seen wearing straight hair or soft curls, Mirza decided to give out ‘wild child’ vibes and styled her hair into a curly mane. She kept her make-up simple and teamed her outfit with a pair of silver sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)