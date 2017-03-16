AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: Vaani Kapoor stuns in all-black as she walks the ramp for Rina Dhaka
Updated on March 16, 2017 10:19 pm
-
It's not an exaggeration, Vaani Kapoor has always managed to stun us on the ramp if not in her films. The Befikre actress who last walked the catwalk with Ranveer Singh in exquisitely designed DIVA'NI couture looked like a true diva and this time too, she took our breath away in a gorgeous all-black velvet cutout gown by Rina Dhaka. Kapoor looked really comfortable in her own skin as the showstopper. (Source: APH Images)
-
Big beach waves and nude lips complemented her outfit. (Source: APH Images)
-
Rina Dhaka's collection consisted of the all-time favourite, glitter-inspired nude-hued dresses. (Source: APH Images)
-
Sheer with floral touches made its presence felt too. (Source: APH Images)
-
In menswear, black ruled the catwalk. (Source: APH Images)
-
The hottest trends of the season, cold-shoulder and one-shouldered dresses were seen on the ramp. (Source: APH Images)
