AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: From Anupama Dayal to Pero by Aneeth Arora, here are the best looks from Day 2

Designer Anupama Dayal promoted forests of Mangar village in tropical hues using fabrics like Chanderi silk. The ramp might be simple but Dayal's colourful and eye pleasing collection brought life to the stage. Accessories made out of 'gota' made a statement of their own in silver, golden and bronze. Small elements like pom poms, self-crafted butterfly clips and hangings complimented the layers of skirts, dresses and tunics. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)

Parakeet green, poison ivy, daffodil yellow, shades of indigo, burgundy and raisin and tones of red and pink was the colour palette infused with fuscia that dominates the ramp. Crinkling, a technique unique to Anupama Dayal, fringing and three dimensional motifs were prominent on the ensembles worn by the models. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)

"In the village no one cuts the trees which are considered sacred. The trees are really old. I like to imagine the weather of the forest. Through my collection I like to show that one item can be worn in more than 10 ways. I personally wear my scarves and stoles in different ways," Dayal said. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)

Designer duo Hemant and Nandita also showcased their collection here ranging from body hugging silhouettes to coats and dresses. With their collection called dynamism, the idea behind it was power and feminism according to the designers. Fabrics like jacquards, taffeta and organza were used. Ranging from over coats to simple dresses, the designers churned out a very wearable collection.



"When we talk about feminism, we think about soft fabrics and frills. But when we were thinking about this collection, we did a lot of research. We tried different fabrics. We used crepes, chiffon and velvets which we have never used in our collection before," Nandita said. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)

The capital's famous Crafts Museum turned into a fashion show venue with designer Aneeth Arora's interpretation of Travel Diaries with live music for Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017. With museum's rustic background of huts and thatched roofs, the audience was in for a treat. Hues of blue, black, yellow, green were showcased by the designer in coats, tunics, jackets, trousers, skirts and dresses. Accessories like pom-poms played a major role, turning a simple attire into a vibrant party wear. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)

While the musicians played the saxophone, drums and other musical instruments, beatboxing by one of the artistes stood out. The models walking around a tree seemed to have fun, skipping and jiving to the foot-tapping music. Perfect lighting and an off-beat venue is something we would expect for a fashion week's finale but this show by Arora's brand Pero definitely took the limelight.



"For fall-winter 2017, I decided to open my travel journals and revisit all those places that I had travelled to and recorded/documented all my memories and everything that inspired me," Arora said here on Thursday.



"Somehow I had forgotten the amount of joy that was enclosed in those journals. There was enough inspiration for this season and many more," she added. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)

Talking about the collection, mix of elements from China and Latin America (Peru, Mexico and Guatemala) had been incorporated. The collection had many overlaps in the clothing traditions of these places; "in terms of neon accents that people in these places use to add colour to their indigo clothing".



"In China, the accents are added through colourful geometric embroideries, tassels and pom-poms, whereas in Latin America, it is done through bold floral embroideries. To my surprise, similar floral embroideries were also seen on the skirts of a few Chinese minorities," she said. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)

