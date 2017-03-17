AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: Alia Bhatt turns showstopper for Namrata Joshipura, Sakshi Tanwar walks the ramp for Anju Modi

Actress Alia Bhatt walked the ramp for designer Namrata Joshipura at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017. The actress was the showstopper for Joshipura’s show, sponsored by beauty brand Maybelline New York.



“This is the first time I am walking the ramp for Maybelline New York and I am super excited to finally be doing this. We’re definitely going to create some drama at fashion week and what better way to do it, than with some gorgeous make-up,” Alia said in a statement earlier. (Source: APH Images/Text: IANS)