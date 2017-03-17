AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: Alia Bhatt turns showstopper for Namrata Joshipura, Sakshi Tanwar walks the ramp for Anju Modi
Actress Alia Bhatt walked the ramp for designer Namrata Joshipura at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017. The actress was the showstopper for Joshipura’s show, sponsored by beauty brand Maybelline New York.
“This is the first time I am walking the ramp for Maybelline New York and I am super excited to finally be doing this. We’re definitely going to create some drama at fashion week and what better way to do it, than with some gorgeous make-up,” Alia said in a statement earlier. (Source: APH Images/Text: IANS)
Sakshi Tanwar who recently gave a mindblowing performance in Aamir Khan's Dangal walked the ramp for Anju Modi. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Anju Modi. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Verb by Pallavi Singhee. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Ashima Leena. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Siddharth Tytler. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Nikasha Tawadey. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Sahil Kochhar. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Shivaan and Naresh. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for KA-SHA by Karishma Shahani Khan. (Source: APH Images)