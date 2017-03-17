Latest News
AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: Alia Bhatt turns showstopper for Namrata Joshipura, Sakshi Tanwar walks the ramp for Anju Modi

Published on March 17, 2017 9:21 pm
    Actress Alia Bhatt walked the ramp for designer Namrata Joshipura at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017. The actress was the showstopper for Joshipura’s show, sponsored by beauty brand Maybelline New York.

    “This is the first time I am walking the ramp for Maybelline New York and I am super excited to finally be doing this. We’re definitely going to create some drama at fashion week and what better way to do it, than with some gorgeous make-up,” Alia said in a statement earlier. (Source: APH Images/Text: IANS)

    Sakshi Tanwar who recently gave a mindblowing performance in Aamir Khan's Dangal walked the ramp for Anju Modi. (Source: APH Images)

    Models walk the ramp for Anju Modi. (Source: APH Images)

    Models walk the ramp for Verb by Pallavi Singhee. (Source: APH Images)

    Models walk the ramp for Ashima Leena. (Source: APH Images)

    Models walk the ramp for Siddharth Tytler. (Source: APH Images)

    Models walk the ramp for Nikasha Tawadey. (Source: APH Images)

    Models walk the ramp for Sahil Kochhar. (Source: APH Images)

    Models walk the ramp for Shivaan and Naresh. (Source: APH Images)

    Models walk the ramp for KA-SHA by Karishma Shahani Khan. (Source: APH Images)

