AIFW Autumn-Winter 2017: Richa Chadha, Prateik Babbar, Dino Morea, Nora Fatehi, Anushka Manchanda set the ramp on fire
Richa Chadha turned showstopper for designer Rohit Kamra on the last day of AIFW Autumn-Winter 2017. Kamra mostly designs for men, but this time, the designer is customising his style for Richa, keeping in mind the “Masaan” actress’ “Fukrey Returns” character of a boss lady.
“I am really excited to walk for Rohit as the theme is something I am really looking forward to which is that of power dressing. It would be an interesting look for me which Rohit is specially custom making for me to wear on the runway. Looking forward to be at the Amazon India Fashion Week,” Richa said in a statement earlier. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)
Prateik Babbar walked the ramp for Komal and Rahul. (Photo: APH Images)
Nora Fatehi walked the ramp for Pawan Sachdeva. (Photo: APH Images)
Dino Morea walked the ramp for Sahil Aneja. (Source: APH Images)
Anushka Manchanda walked the ramp for Nougat One. (Source: APH Images)
Sangram Singh walked the ramp for Dhruv Vaish. (Photo: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Rohit Kamra. (Source: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Dhruv Vaish. (Photo: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Komal and Rahul. (Photo: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Nougat One. (Photo: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Pawan Sachdeva. (Photo: APH Images)
Models walk the ramp for Sahil Aneja. (Source: APH Images)