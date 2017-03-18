AIFW Autumn-Winter 2017: Richa Chadha, Prateik Babbar, Dino Morea, Nora Fatehi, Anushka Manchanda set the ramp on fire

Richa Chadha turned showstopper for designer Rohit Kamra on the last day of AIFW Autumn-Winter 2017. Kamra mostly designs for men, but this time, the designer is customising his style for Richa, keeping in mind the “Masaan” actress’ “Fukrey Returns” character of a boss lady.



“I am really excited to walk for Rohit as the theme is something I am really looking forward to which is that of power dressing. It would be an interesting look for me which Rohit is specially custom making for me to wear on the runway. Looking forward to be at the Amazon India Fashion Week,” Richa said in a statement earlier. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)