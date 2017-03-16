AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: Modern sari tales finish Day 1 on a high

Day 1 of the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017 with the focus on Indian handloom ended on a high with a sari extravaganza by Vogue. The collection, titles Sari 27/7, featured various versions of the nine-yard traditional wear by 50 of India's best labels. The collection included works from the labels of Abraham & Thakore, Manish Malhotra, Raw Mango, Rahul Mishra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Suneet Varma, Bodice, Huemn, Rara Avis, Payal Singhal, Anita Dongre, among others. (Source: APH Images)

The idea behind the show was to showcase the sari in all its various avatars - from traditional to avant garde, highlighting its versatility. (Source: APH Images)

From unique drapes and handloom weaves to party-ready versions and cool-girl casuals, the collection displayed the nine-yard wonder in the most stylish of ways. (Source: APH Images)

Put together by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, “The ‘Sari 24/7’ show is a project close to my heart, especially because it brings together India’s best designers,” she says in a Vogue preview. (Source: APH Images)

The sari was presented in the most interesting and modern styles - from classic tie and die to Gothic and gold embellishments that drew influences from parts of India as well as abroad. (Source: APH Images)