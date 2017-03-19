Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha: Celebrities who stole the show at the AIFW Autumn-Winter 2017

It's not an exaggeration, Vaani Kapoor has always managed to stun us on the ramp if not in her films. The Befikre actress who last walked the catwalk with Ranveer Singh in exquisitely designed DIVA'NI couture looked like a true diva and this time too, she took our breath away in a gorgeous all-black velvet cutout gown by Rina Dhaka. Kapoor looked really comfortable in her own skin as the showstopper.



Big beach waves and nude lips complemented her outfit. (Source: APH Images)

Actress Alia Bhatt walked the ramp for designer Namrata Joshipura at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017. The actress was the showstopper for Joshipura’s show, sponsored by beauty brand Maybelline New York. “This is the first time I am walking the ramp for Maybelline New York and I am super excited to finally be doing this. We’re definitely going to create some drama at fashion week and what better way to do it, than with some gorgeous make-up,” Alia said in a statement earlier. (Source: APH Images)

Sakshi Tanwar who recently gave a mindblowing performance in Aamir Khan's Dangal walked the ramp for Anju Modi. (Source: APH Images)

Richa Chadha turned showstopper for designer Rohit Kamra on the last day of AIFW Autumn-Winter 2017. Kamra mostly designs for men, but this time, the designer is customising his style for Richa, keeping in mind the “Masaan” actress’ “Fukrey Returns” character of a boss lady.



“I am really excited to walk for Rohit as the theme is something I am really looking forward to which is that of power dressing. It would be an interesting look for me which Rohit is specially custom making for me to wear on the runway. Looking forward to be at the Amazon India Fashion Week,” Richa said in a statement earlier. (Photo: APH Images/Text: IANS)

Anushka Manchanda walked the ramp for Nougat One. (Source: APH Images)

Nora Fatehi walked the ramp for Pawan Sachdeva. (Photo: APH Images)

Prateik Babbar walked the ramp for Komal and Rahul. (Photo: APH Images)

Dino Morea walked the ramp for Sahil Aneja. (Source: APH Images)