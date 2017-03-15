AIFW 2017: With Rina Dhaka, Shaina NC, Shruti Sancheti, Dabiri, Abraham and Thakore, Indian handlooms shine bright on Day 1

Different interpretations of Tussar Silk, as conceived by designers Rina Dhaka, Shruti Sancheti, Divya and Ambika Jain and Shaina NC, were showcased at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017 (AIFW A/W 2017) here. (Source: APH Images)

The models were clad in ensembles in hues of blue, orange, red, pink and purple for Shaina NC. (Source: APH Images)

The initiative was to promote the textiles of Jharkhand. From saris designed in tussar silk to kurtas woven from Kuchai — garments created from organic fabric of the partner state — were on display. (Source: APH Images)

Kantha stitches were revisited in shaded woollen threads with a dishevelled look with Geo-ethnic patterns adding to her theme - 'The Tribe'. The silhouettes by the designer were her representation of Modern India and an amalgamation of traditions and trends. (Source: APH Images)

Sancheti's interpretations were made from Tussar, mulberry silk, Eri silk and spun cotton in hues of Sand, Ecru, berry purple, Onyx, Charcoal, Burgundy, Mahogany and Teal. "The collection meant a lot. My inspiration behind the collection was the tribals of Jharkhand. When I got a chance to work with these fabrics I was mesmerised," Sancheti said here. (Source: APH Images)

Trench coats, oversize crop tops, layered dhoti trousers, jumpsuit with trail skirt, variety of capes, sleek peplum jackets and long gypsy skirts could be seen. (Source: APH Images)

Creations by Rina Dhaka had the models flaunting her off-white and purple-hued collection. (Source: APH Images)

Tunic, cigarette pants and palazzos ruled the ramp for Dhaka. (Source: APH Images)

Divya and Ambika Jain's label Dabiri stood out at the show as the collection dazzled in oodles of Gota work with applique on Tussar. (Source: APH Images)

Dabiri's collection was titled 'Rumi's message of romance', where the models wore their creations in hues of white. (Source: APH Images)

Designers Abraham and Thakore who presented their collection highlighted the irregularity of Indian textures, using pure Indian cottons that are either hand woven or hand printed. (Source: APH Images)

A special show dedicated to Indonesian textiles and techniques also took place as part of FDCI's partnership with Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW) to enable a cross-cultural exchange of designer talent between the two platforms. (Source: APH Images)

Supported by Good Earth, The Handloom School of WomenWeave in association with leading Indian designers like Akaaro, Eka, Neeru Kumar, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rohit Bal, Sanjay Garg, Suket Dhir and Eleven Eleven showcased a contemporary take on traditional weaves on Day 1 of Amazon India Fashion Week 2017.



The 29th edition brought together 13 key designers who created ensembles from fabric woven by the talented students of The Handloom School that showcased not only the unique style of each designer but also kept intact the magnificence and delicate elegance of Indian handloom. (Source: APH Images)

The versatility of the weavers, the talent of NID Textile Graduates: Neha Lad and Sayan Chanda, and the creative imagination of the fashion designers, gave the show the splendour of a landmark event. Curator Kshitij Kankaria, a Mumbai based fashion stylist, designed and styled the set, orchestrated the choreography, and hair and make-up in a way that brought the attention back to the magnificence of weaves and handloom. (Source: APH Images)

As a pre-cursor to the show, a panel discussion on the theme “The Future of Handloom” was organised wherein a panel consisting of design, retail and industry veterans, Sally Holkar, founder of WomenWeave and The Handloom School, Anita Lal of The Good Earth Company, Uzaramma of Dasktar Andhra, Sunil Sethi, president of Fashion Design Council of India, and leading designers Sanjay Garg and Gaurav Gupta addressed the need to educate and excite prospective customers - buyers, sellers and the end audience. They also spoke about the need to create market opportunities to promote homegrown handloom and also the need to showcase handloom as beyond traditional and easily adaptable into modern fashion. (Source: APH Images)

The ramp show was succeeded by a meet and greet session where the weavers had an opportunity to talk about their work, their legacy and the beauty of art and craft from the different parts of the country. (Source: APH Images)

Sally Holkar, founder of WomenWeave and The Handloom School said, “I am overwhelmed to be here! This is a great opportunity for The Handloom School students to showcase their skills, rich heritage and learn about the markets they will be operating in. The first time I saw the ensembles, I could not contain my excitement about how the loom could transform into garments so beautiful and wearable. I am thankful to all the talented designers for making this happen, Good Earth for their love and support and Fashion Design Council of India to have given us this great opportunity." (Source: APH Images)