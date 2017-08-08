Turmeric: Anti-ageing agent and 6 other amazing uses

Widely used in the Indian kitchen, turmeric has several benefits. Known by different names like Indian Saffrom , haldi or cucuma, turmeric not only gives colour to Indian curries but also has proven medicinal properties. Curcumin, one of the most active constituents in turmeric has powerful anti-flammatory effects and also acts as a strong antioxidant. Traditionally, however, turmeric was used as a dye by Indian merchants and its health benefits were discovered only much later. It is not surprising then that turmeric is often hailed as the king of spices. From healing burns and cuts to controlling the process of ageing, turmeric is extremely versatile and do it all. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Acts as an exfoliator: Turmeric is a great exfoliator and gives a youthful glow to the skin. (Source: File Photo)

Keeps infections at bay: Turmeric lessens the oil secretion by the sebaceous glands, and prevents infection. (Source: File Photo)

Clears acne and inflammation: Turmeric not only fights pimples and breakouts, but applying it on the face regularly can also clear acne scars and inflammation. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Acts as an anti-septic: Turmeric has been used by generations because of its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It heals wounds and helps in keeping infections at bay. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Controls ageing: Curcumin, a major component of turmeric, has strong antioxidant properties, that inhibits free radical production, and hence controls ageing by protecting cells from damage. Turmeric also helps stimulate new cell growth. (Source: Thinkstock Images)