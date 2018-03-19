1 / 10

Ace designer Manish Malhotra launched his Summer Couture 2018 line in Pune on Saturday. With four celebrity showstoppers — Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Sophie Choudry and Nushrat — who walked down a 400ft ramp, clad in the designer's creations as the highlight of the show, we have breezy fabrics and summer motifs a la MM style to look forward to. Taking inspiration from the natural beauty and flora of the Kashmir valley, the designer launched his latest collection, which, he told IANS, is assuming a fresher voice. The Manish Malhotra label completed 13 years in 2018 and the designer has tried to bring together the modern and classics with his collection this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)