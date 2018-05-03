1 / 8

Although Sonam Kapoor has mostly been seen experimenting with contemporary wear or adding a twist to saris, whenever she is spotted in lehengas and suits, she does not disappoint. In fact, she mostly manages to nail it effortlessly and looks like a true Indian beauty. Kapoor, who is all set marry businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 recently charmed us in a bright blue lehenga during 'Veere Di Wedding' promotions. Here are seven times when she stunned in gorgeous lehengas and anarkalis. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)