Aishwarya, Shilpa, Malaika: Bollywood divas who are 40 and fabulously fashionable

Gone are the days when only the 20-somethings would rule the red carpets in India. Today's fashion divas from the film and fashion industries have proved how age is just a number, and knocked it out of the park when it comes to ageing gracefully. From those who may not be as active on the silver screen as before to those who continue to be counted as one of India's best contemporary actresses, we bring you Bollywood divas who are 40, fabulous and fashionistas of the highest order.



AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN: Of course we had to start with Queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who, at 43, is as ethereal as she was when she won the Miss World crown, or perhaps even more so. From slaying it at international red carpet events to experimenting with her fashion choices, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is defying age and how! (Source: AP)

KAJOL: She might have had joined the party late, but she is here to stay. The 43-year-old actress has become quite a fashionista of late and we are not complaining at all. (Source: Kajol/Instagram)

KARISMA KAPOOR: At 42, she hardly looks her age. The mother of two might have had taken a sabbatical from films, but her fashion game is still on point. In fact, there are times she even bests her sister Kareena, and that's hard to do. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram)

MALAIKA ARORA KHAN: She is 43 and can give any young gun a run for their money. Known for her daring sartorial choices, her fitness levels are one to aspire to, and so is the way she manages to exude oomph with all her outfits. (Malaikaarorakhanofficial/Instagram)

TABU: Known for her talent as a method and character actress, Tabu's charm and beauty remain unfazed with age. At 45, she defines elegance and grace. (tabutiful/Instagram)

MANISHA KOIRALA: At 46 she has had quite a journey as she fought cancer bravely and emerged victorious. And might we say she is looking better than ever. The grace and charm is still intact and it seems like she had never left the silver screen.

PREITY ZINTA: She is the original bubbly girl of Bollywood, and at 42 her charm and effervescence remain undiminished. Zinta had gone out of the public eye for a while, but she's made quite a comeback after her wedding, and each of her public appearances show her as quite a fashionista now. (Source: realpz/Instagram)

JUHI CHAWLA: At 48, she's one actress who has aged most gracefully and elegantly, without losing her effervescent charm. Her styles are a mix of Indo-Western, with lots of kaftans and belts as accessories. (iamjuhichawla/Instagram)

RAVEENA TANDON: At 42, Tandon looks as ravishing as ever, and a look at her public appearances and photoshoots will show that she's a bit favourable towards Indian wear such as saris and suits, though she doesn't shy away from looking like a bombshell in gowns either.(Source: officialraveenatandon/Instagram)

SHILPA SHETTY: There's not much one can fault when it comes to the fashion statements of this 41 year old fitness expert who has now turned author and Youtube star. What's great is that she continues to experiment with her sartorial choices, be it cut-out gowns or interstingly cut blouses. Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she's definitely in the Top 3 when it comes to the fabulously fashionable at 40 category. (theshilpashetty/ Instagram)

TWINKLE KHANNA: Mrs Funnybones has nailed it when it comes to her books and her tweets, and of late, the 43-year-old seems to have taken a renewed interest in fashion, and we're not complaining. From wearing stunning saris to contemporary custom dresses, the sassy Twinkle Khanna is an upcoming fashionista. (twinklerkhanna/Instagram)

SONALI BENDRE: She may not be seen on the silver screen anymore, but the 42 year old is quite a regular on the small screen and and red carpet events. Much like her contemporaries, she doesn't shy away from experimenting with designers, giving us all fashion goals quite regularly. (iamsonalibendre/Instagram)

SUSHMITA SEN: Sensual, sensitive and intellectual, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen sizzles in all her outfits like none other, giving even the younger generation a run for their money. Sen's style is sensuous yet elegant, and we love her for it. (sushmitasen47/Instagram)

URMILA MATONDKAR: She may not be a regular on the silver screen anymore but her frequent public appearances affirm that even at 43 she is as beautiful as she was before. Taking off from her Rangeela girl avatar, Matondkar continues to sizzle in form-fitting ensembles with a mix of traditional wear as well. (Source: urmilamatondkarofficial/Instagram)

MANDIRA BEDI: We have seen her on television and while we gushed over her outfits, it is about time we take to minute to appreciate how wonderfully she's maintained herself. Much like Shilpa Shetty, 45-year-old Mandira Bedi has also emerged as a fitness icon through her workout videos. What is also interesting is that Bedi has actually chosen to challenge fashion norms on many an occasion, wearing edgy outfits and setting trends for her contemporaries and juniors. (Source: mandirabedi/ Instagram)

LISA RAY: She took the Indian fashion scene by storm by winning the Miss India-Canada title and then appearing in the Nusrat Fateh Ali khan video Afreen Afreen. Since then she's been quite a regular in fashion weeks and the red carpet. At 45, after fighting cancer, Ray continues to dazzle on the sartorial front with elegance.