Whimsical art comes alive at World Bodypainting Festival

Every year, some of the world's most talented artists and super enthusiastic models gather together in Klagenfurt, south of Austria for a fierce competition where art comes alive in the form of whimsical and inspiring designs. The body is used as a canvas for the talented lot to showcase different techniques of bodypainting, brush and sponge painting, and ultraviolet effects. The 20th annual World Bodypainting Festival saw more than 60 artists from all over the participating in the three-day festival and some of these designs are just breathtaking. Take a look. (Source: Reuters)

