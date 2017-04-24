20 bizarre names around the world that have been banned

Parents have the discretion of naming their kids whatever they want. But then there are parents who often do take their naming prerogative a tad bit too far – from calling a girl Viagra to naming a boy Facebook. But Russia would no longer stand up for such nonsense. The country has banned names with numbers and foul words, titles or abbreviations.



However, there are many countries that have a long list of names that are banned. Check these out. (Source: Pixabay)

Tom (also Mona Lisa, Madonna, Charlotte...) -- In Portugal, authorities ban nicknames or shortened forms of names from being registered. So, Tomás is acceptable, but not Tom. Adding to this list is Mona Lisa, Madonna, Rihanna, Jimmy, Pablo, Bryan, Charlotte all are banned. Anything too non-biblical might be banned. They have an 82-page directory of banned names! (Source: Pixabay)

Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116 -- Yes, it's a name. A Swedish couple in protest against strong naming laws named their child this! Apparently, it's pronounced Albin but is banned in the country. You can't also name your child Elvis, Metallica in Sweden. However, you may be surprised to know Google and Lego are allowed as middle names. (Source: Pixabay)

Sex fruit -- Yes, someone tried to name their child this! Good that the child was saved from life-long humiliation after New Zealand government banned the name. (Source: Pixabay)

Circumcision -- A couple wanted to name their child this. The practice of cutting off the foreskin of external genitalia, could be a name of a baby, makes you wonder about the parents' mentality. Nevertheless it's banned in Sonoro, Mexico. (Source: Pixabay)

@ -- One Chinese couple wanted to name their child Wang @. China doesn't allow symbols and numbers to be included in baby names. Though the parents argued that 'at' is pronounced “ai-ta” in Chinese, sounding very similar to "love him" but court did not allow it. (Source: Pixabay)

Woti -- It is a banned name in Malaysia. In case you're wondering what it means, it's nothing but sexual intercourse. Yes, you read it right. Malaysian parents have a knack for bizarre name such as Chow Tow (smelly head), Sor Chai (insane) or Hokkien Chinese Ah Chwar (snake). (Source: Pixabay)

Akuma -- Banned in Japan as it means "devil". We understand that sometimes naughtiness in children might let think of them as little devils, but to name your child that for LIFE? Nope! (Source: Thinkstock images)

Viagra -- A Russian couple who had been trying to have a kid for a long time ultimately decided to name their child after the famous drug. But the authorities stepped in and stopped it from getting registered. (Source: Pixabay)

. (Full stop) -- Yes, 2013 New Zealand had to include it in the list of banned names. Is finding a beautiful name for your child so difficult and taxing? Or was it an obsession with grammar? (Source: Pixabay)

Gesher -- In Hebrew the word means bridge. A woman in Norway even spent two days in jail to after she refused to change the name. (Source: Pixabay)

Talula Does The Hula From Hawaii -- No, not a sentence but a name. Parents went to Hawaii and was too overwhelmed by the beauty of the pristine beaches and the dancers, so ta-da decided to name their child after it! Thanks to New Zealand govt, the child was saved from the embarrassment. (Source: Pixabay)

Escroto -- A Spanish word for scrotum. Thank goodness it's banned in Mexico. Authorities banned over 60 such names because it was either considered derogatory, lacking in meaning, or mock-able to save children from being bullied. (Source: Pixabay)

Anus -- It's a name banned in Denmark. Parents need permission from the government to choose names. From a list of 7,000-odd names, couples can decide what they want to call their newborn. Monkey and Pluto is also not acceptable. However, you can call your child Fee! (Source: Pixabay)

Adolf Hitler -- The name of the Nazi dictator is not only banned in Germany but in many other countries too like Malaysia, Australia, Mexico among others. (Source: Pixabay)

Fraise -- Well, it means strawberry in French, but the name is banned in the European country and so is Nutella. No naming your child after your favourite food! (Source: Pixabay)

Venerdi -- Italy is not very strict in naming laws like Sweden or Portugal, but when one parents decided to name their child Venerdi meaning Friday, courts intervened and stopped it. (Source: Pixabay)

Facebook -- Yes, the name is banned in Mexico. We get it that Facebook is one of the greatest and biggest invention of this century, but no you can't name a child that. Moreover, imagine the baby growing up to open a Facebook account! (Source: Pixabay)

Rihanna -- Yes, the American pop star's name is banned in Portugal. Band names such as Nirvana are banned too. (Source: Reuters/ file)

Lucifer -- It is a other name for Satan, so is banned in New Zealand. And even you can't name your child Christ in the country. (Source: Thinkstock images)