1 / 13

Hundreds of people along with the members of the LGBTQIA communities participated in the 16th Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk 2017 on Sunday, December 10. People from all across the city joined in demanding revocation of Section 377, implementation of the NALSA judgement and withdrawal of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. The march was preceded by a protest as members of the community observed the Transgender Day of Rage against the proposed Transgender Persons Bill, 2016. With music, dance and lot of enthusiasm, the organisers claimed it witnessed the highest turnout ever this year.



Click through to see how people participated in the pride walk. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)