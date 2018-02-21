1 / 13

Mumbai is mostly known for the glamorous life of Bollywood celebs, but what remains unknown is its scenic beauty and ancient caves that the city harbours right in its womb. One such mesmerising attraction is the Jogeshwari Caves, which is an integral part of the Mahayana Buddhist architecture.



Located on the Western Express Highway in suburban Mumbai, these caves date back to 520 to 550 CE. Situated underneath the filth and debris of the slums of Pratap Nagar surrounding the monument, the caves are mostly visited by local students who use this place for their studies during exam season. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty/Indian Express)