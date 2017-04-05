15 cool foods to help fight the summer heat wave

With summer heat already beating down on us and heat waves affecting people in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana and south Uttar Pradesh, it's time to start taking care of your body. You can't fight nature but you can certainly make small changes in your lifestyle and everything starts with a good diet. Make sure that you consume a lot of food items that keeps your body cool from within. Just in case you need help with the selection, here's a list of 15 foods. Take a look.

Onions: Surprised? Yes, onions have amazing cooling properties and can protect you from sunstroke. You can add it to anything you like, be it curries, raitas, salads or just have it raw with a sprinkle of salt and some lemon squeezed on it. The red onions are very rich in quercetin, which also acts as a natural anti-allergen. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Curd: You probably know by now that curd is one of the healthiest foods to have in summers. You can add fruits to it or have it plain as an accompaniment with your food. You can also whip up some Curd Rice or Shreekhand. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Bottle gourd: This food item with medicinal properties has close to 96 per cent water content. It's said that consuming bottle gourd juice acts as a hydrating agent and also aids in treating diarrhea and constipation. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Fenugreek seeds: In India, it's one of the most popular home remedies to reduce body heat. A spoonful of fenugreek seeds if consumed raw can bring down the body heat drastically. (Source: Flickr/Kajal Shah)

Radish: This food item is rich in water content, vitamin C, and is a great antioxidant that helps lower body heat. Radishes also has anti-inflammatory properties which is useful for fighting heat strokes. (Source: Pixabay/stevepb)

Buttermilk: Drinking buttermilk in summers is a great way to provide your body with the required probiotics, minerals and vitamins that might be lost due to excessive sweating. It is best to have it fresh, right when it is churned with cooling food items like coriander leaves and cumin powder. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Lemon: Citrus foods are not only good for detoxification and your immunity but they also have an incredible cooling effect on the body. If you don't like it on your food then you can simply add a few slices to your regular water. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Sugarcane juice: How can our favourite ganna juice not make it to the list! Just one sip and you instantly feel good. After all its full of vitamins and helps you fight the heat. (Source: Flickr/amjadafridi1)

Coconut water: When it comes to cooling your body, there's nothing like coconut water. Full of electrolytes and essential minerals it replenishes all the nutrients your body loses after sweating. The best ever natural energy drink, it also has cancer fighting and anti-ageing properties. (Source: Pixabay/Gadini)

Bitter gourd: This food item might not be really popular with all but it comes loaded with vitamins A, K, C, B2, B3 and magnesium. It strengthens immunity, reduces blood sugar levels and aids in constipation. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Green beans: Green beans are highly nutritious and surprisingly hydrating as well. These can be boiled, steamed, curried or simply added into salads of your choice. An excellent source of Vitamin K, manganese, fibre and vitamin C, green beans are also enriched with antioxidants, flavonoids and facilitate fighting high cholesterol levels. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Watermelon: Full of antioxidants in summer watermelon can act like an internal air conditioner! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Cucumber: Full of fibre, cucumbers are high on hydrating properties. You can easily maintain your body heat if you consume it regularly. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Fennel seeds: The best way to have it is to soak a handful fennel seeds in water overnight, strain it in the morning and have the water. in the morning to lower body heat. It is regarded to be one of the best means to lower internal body heat. (Source: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)