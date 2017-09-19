13 ‘The Nightingale’ quotes every woman would relate to

World War II has marked the history with hard-hitting, hart-wrenching stories - some of won battles and some of broken hearts. Those involved in the war not just fought for their lives but also lost themselves during that period. When the war finished and as they returned home, they realised how they somehow lost a part of themselves to the war. The Nightingale written by Kristin Hannah is the story of mothers, daughters, sisters, wives who didn't let the war break their courage even in the darkest days of their lives. Here are few quotes that every woman would relate to at some point in time in their lives. (Designed by: Nishi Mishra/Indian Express)