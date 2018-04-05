1 / 10

While both fruits and vegetables are a great source of nutrients, essential for overall health, their skins and peels are equally important. Although the peel may not look appetising, it can be extremely beneficial in boosting your metabolism, controlling blood pressure and improving eyesight, to name a few. From orange and pomegranate to potato and onion, here are 10 different types of peels that are edible and you can include in your everyday diet.



Orange: Orange peels are a great option to get rid of pimples, blackheads, dead cells, blemishes and dark circles. It also helps dry skin stay hydrated and adds glow to your face. You can mix water and orange peel (dried and grounded) to your scalp as it helps get rid of dandruff. It is also good for reducing digestion problems. (Source: Thinkstock Images)