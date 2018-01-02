7 / 12

Syndicate Bank is looking for candidates who are interested in appling for admissions to the one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course in Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd. Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd.. After completion of the course, he/she would be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer (PO). Interested ones can apply at syndicatebank.in before January 17.

