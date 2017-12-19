1 / 4

About APTET: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) is slated to be conducted from January 17 to 27 and the registration process for the same has begun. APTET is a computer based test which is conducted in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in the state for classes I to VIII.

