This is what Mumbai local’s new AC coaches look like
No Comments.
Best of Express
- AIADMK hit, DMK rattled as TTV Dinakaran wins RK Nagar seat
- In retaliatory attack, Indian troop guns down Pak soldier in J&K's Jhangar
- ElectionsJairam Thakur is next Himachal Pradesh CM, swearing-in on Dec 27
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: India motoring along with Iyer, Pandey at the crease
- Day after killing of soldiers in J-K, Congress slams Centre's Pakistan policy
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11 December 24 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 69.40 crore
- EntertainmentShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attend a wedding in Delhi and steal the limelight; see photos
- Entertainment24 years of Darr: 10 lesser-known facts about the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer that will make you go, 'really?'
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I
- SportsKohli will come to SA to create history: De Villiers
- SportsSushil's Phoenix-like rise exposes wrestling's sorry tale
- Reliance Jio impact: Vodafone launches Rs 198 and Rs 229 prepaid plans with unlimited calling, 1GB data per day
- TechnologyMicrosoft's take on Artificial intelligence: ‘AI will be an enabler, is never going to do things on its own’
- Google hires mobile chip designer John Bruno from Apple: Report
- LifestyleThe Queen is always right: Two young Delhi lawyers on why they do drag, and why it is political and personal