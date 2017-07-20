Vice-President Hamid Ansari and M Venkaiah Naidu share stage at Lokmat Parliamentary Awards

Vice-President Hamid Ansari and BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu at the Lokmat Parlimentary awards in the capital New Delhi on Wednesday. Venkaiah Naidu was chosen as NDA's Vice-President candidate. He is also the front runner to win the election and succeed Hamid Ansari as the Vice-President of India. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

At the event, outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari urged Indian Parliamentarians to maintain "proper personal conduct" as they were a source of inspiration to all who looked up-to them. "...the personal conduct and credibility of the parliamentary representative provides assurance to the public in the efficacy of the institutions of Parliamentary democracy," said Ansari, while giving away the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards, at Vigyan Bhavan.

VP Hamid Ansari in his speech also urged the MPs to maintain high quality during parliamentary debates. He said: "The discourse employed by the Parliamentarians in debating issues of law and policy in the House is not only an indicator of their personal capacities and integrity but also of their worldview and orientation."

VP Hamid Ansari stressed that Indian Parliamentarians must prevent the "erosion of the vitality" of democracy, the Vice-President said they had to first "believe" in democracy themselves. "The Parliamentarian is a bridge between overarching national interests and the local dynamics and interests that affect the constituents who have elected him or her," he added.

Taking cue from Vice-President Hamid Ansari's statement, M Venkaiah Naidu also said that Parliamentarians should maintain discipline and good conduct because their behaviour is being watched by everyone and others could emulate them as the "Indian parliamentary system is recognised and respected everywhere in the world".

NCP leader Sharad Yadav, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and L K Advani at the Lokmat Parlimentary awards 2017 ceremony. Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan were awarded as best parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, while Advani and Sharad Yadav received the lifetime achievement award at the event.

Jury Chief Shivraj Patil at the Lokmat Parliamentary awards in the capital New Delhi. At the ceremony, RSP MP N K Premachandran and Congress member Sushmita Dev received the awards for the best parliamentarians in Lok Sabha, while BJP's Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Congress Upper House member Rajani Patil received the best debutants award.

VP Hamid Ansari, Venkaiah Naidu, L K Advani ,BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi and Manmohan Singh at the Lokmat Parliamentary awards ceremony. While praising BJP veteran L K Advani, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award, Naidu said that the BJP leader used to tell party parliamentarians that "ideology alone would not suffice, that there was need for proper conduct".

VP Hamid Ansari awarding the parliamentarian life time achievement award to BJP Senior Leader LK Advani at the Lokmat Parlimentary awards in the capital New Delhi.