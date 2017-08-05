Latest News
  • Vice-Presidential Election 2017: Total 771 out of 785 votes polled; PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath among first to cast ballot

Vice-Presidential Election 2017: Total 771 out of 785 votes polled; PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath among first to cast ballot

Updated on August 5, 2017 5:41 pm
  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    Boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom after casting her vote for Vice Presidential Election in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    Former PM Manmohan Singh casting his vote for Vice Presidential Election in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi sharing a light moment with other parliamentarians after casting vote for Vice Presidential Election (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    Parliamentarians after casting their vote for Vice Presidential Election (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the queue for casting vote for Vice Presidential election with other parliamentarians in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    PM Narendra Modi at the queue for casting vote for Vice Presidential election with other parliamentarians in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi sharing a light moment with other Congress leaders (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    Union Minister Rajnath Singh after casting his vote for Vice Presidential Election in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    Lok Sabha MP and Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav with Rajya Sabha MP Rekha after casting their vote for Vice Presidential Election, in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

  • vice presidential election, india vice president, vice-presidential poll, vice presidential election result, venkaiah naidu, gopalkrishna gandhi, narendra modi, bjp, congress, nda

    Rajya Sabha MP and Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after casting his vote for Vice Presidential Election (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express