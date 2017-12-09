1 / 20

In the first phase of the high-stakes assembly elections in Gujarat on Saturday, the Congress and BJP are locked in a head-to-head contest in the voting for the 89 seats of the total 182 in the state. The voting for the 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat will be held on Saturday, while that for 93 seats of north and central Gujarat, including Chhota Udepur, will he held on December 14. Around 2.12 crore voters would be exercising their franchise in Modi’s home state to choose between the ruling BJP and the Congress. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)