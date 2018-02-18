1 / 9

Polling for the 59 of 60 seats in Tripura began early Sunday morning. With CPI(M) and BJP both eyeing for power in the state, the elections are crucial for CM Manik Sarkar who is seeking a straight fifth term. There are 25,73,413 electorate, of whom 13,05,375 are males and 12,68,027 women while the number of third gender voters is 11. There are 47,803 new voters this time, as quoted by PTI. Security is beefed up in the state and 300 companies of Central Armed Forces and state armed personnel have been deployed. BSF is also keeping a close vigil along the 856 km long Indo-Bangladesh border in the state. (Express Photo by Esha Roy)

Follow LIVE UPDATES Polling begins, CM Manik Sarkar casts vote