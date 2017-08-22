SC strikes down instant triple talaq, victims of practice hail verdict

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, ruling that the practice was ‘void and invalid’. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav )

The apex court observed that triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran. The five-judge constitution bench said in a 395-page order said: “In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ – triple talaq is set aside."(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav )

While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, Justices R F Nariman, Kurian Joseph, and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution. However, the majority verdict, observed that any practice, including triple talaq, which is against the tenets of Quran is unacceptable. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav )

In Kolkata: Ishrat Jahan, (above) was one of the prititioners of the talk case. “Now, after the court verdict I hope no one will undergo what I went through. It was hell. My husband called me from Dubai and said talaq talaq talaq. It was so sudden. I cannot even remember the date,” said Ishrat Jehan, after the Supreme Court verdict came out. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

In a landmark verdict, the apex court put the curtains down on a 1,400 year old practice of ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and set it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran )

Women sitting outside Haji Ali Masjid in Mumbai shortly after supreme court Verdict on Triple Talaq. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran )

Women members of Mahila Suraksha Seva Sanstha celebrate the Supreme Court verdict against Triple Talaq in Nagpada on Tuesday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Muslim Women celebrate the Supreme Court verdict against Triple Talaq in Byculla on Tuesday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Muslim women welcome the Supreme Court Verdict on triple talaq in the old city of Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)