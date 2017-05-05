Thrissur Pooram, Kerala’s biggest temple festival, today

Elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran opens the door of the southern Gopuram of the Vadakkumnathan temple to mark the beginning of Thrissur Pooram on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

A temple procession as part of the Thrissur Pooram celebrations in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

An elephant taking a bath ahead of the Thrissur Pooram festivities in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

Thrissur Pooram is one of the largest temple festivals in Kerala that sees caparisoned elephants, fireworks and huge crowds every year (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

The two main temples associated with the Thrissur Pooram festivities are the Paramekkavu and the Thiruvambady temples (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

The ornamental umbrellas to be used for the 'Kudamattam' ceremony as part of Thrissur Pooram festivities (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

The Paramekkavu temple, one of the two main temples taking part in the festivities of Thrissur Pooram in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

Rich decorative coverings to be worn by elephants displayed at 'Aanachamayam' in Thrissur (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)