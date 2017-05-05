Thrissur Pooram, Kerala’s biggest temple festival, today
-
Elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran opens the door of the southern Gopuram of the Vadakkumnathan temple to mark the beginning of Thrissur Pooram on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
-
A temple procession as part of the Thrissur Pooram celebrations in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)
-
An elephant taking a bath ahead of the Thrissur Pooram festivities in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)
-
Thrissur Pooram is one of the largest temple festivals in Kerala that sees caparisoned elephants, fireworks and huge crowds every year (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)
-
The two main temples associated with the Thrissur Pooram festivities are the Paramekkavu and the Thiruvambady temples (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)
-
The ornamental umbrellas to be used for the 'Kudamattam' ceremony as part of Thrissur Pooram festivities (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)
-
The Paramekkavu temple, one of the two main temples taking part in the festivities of Thrissur Pooram in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)
-
Rich decorative coverings to be worn by elephants displayed at 'Aanachamayam' in Thrissur (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)
-
The elephant accoutrements include 'aalavattom', 'venchamaram' and 'nettipattam' all of which are zealously guarded by the temples (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)