Latest News

Thrissur Pooram, Kerala’s biggest temple festival, today

Updated on May 5, 2017 12:28 pm
  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    Elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran opens the door of the southern Gopuram of the Vadakkumnathan temple to mark the beginning of Thrissur Pooram on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    A temple procession as part of the Thrissur Pooram celebrations in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    An elephant taking a bath ahead of the Thrissur Pooram festivities in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    Thrissur Pooram is one of the largest temple festivals in Kerala that sees caparisoned elephants, fireworks and huge crowds every year (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    The two main temples associated with the Thrissur Pooram festivities are the Paramekkavu and the Thiruvambady temples (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    The ornamental umbrellas to be used for the 'Kudamattam' ceremony as part of Thrissur Pooram festivities (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    The Paramekkavu temple, one of the two main temples taking part in the festivities of Thrissur Pooram in Kerala (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    Rich decorative coverings to be worn by elephants displayed at 'Aanachamayam' in Thrissur (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

  • thrissur pooram, thrissur pooram today, thrissur pooram video, thrissur pooram photos, thrissur pooram live, kerala thrissur pooram, elanjithara melam, panchavadyam, paramekkavu, thiruvambady

    The elephant accoutrements include 'aalavattom', 'venchamaram' and 'nettipattam' all of which are zealously guarded by the temples (Express photo by Jeevan Ram)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express