Textiles Minister Smriti Irani gets additional charge of Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Updated on July 19, 2017 10:57 am
    Textiles Minister Smriti Irani poses for photographs after taking additional charge of the I & B Ministry, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

    Textiles Minister Smriti Irani along with MoS for I&B Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is also seen. PTI Photo

    Textiles Minister Smriti Irani is greeted as she takes additional charge of the I & B Ministry, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

    Textiles Minister Smriti Irani taking additional charge of the I & B Ministry, in New Delhi on Tuesday. MoS for I&B Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is also seen. PTI Photo

