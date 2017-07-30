Tesla Model 3 on Indian roads in 2019

India will get its hands on the Tesla Model 3 in 2019 when the company begins the production of Right Hand drive vehicles. (Source: Tesla)

Model 3 has electronic stability and traction control which ensures maximum contact between the road and the tires. The car also comes loaded with eight airbags to provide an all-round safety to the driver and the passengers in case of an accident.

he vehicle comes with a hybrid steel/ aluminium body and is available in just one standard colour, black. Customers have to pay $1,000 more for more colours. (Source: Tesla)

Tesla Model 3 comes with an Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance system which uses eight cameras, forward radar and twelve ultrasonic sensors to predetermine whether an accident is imminent. (Source: Tesla)

The standard Tesla Model 3 though is smaller to its predecessor Model S, it comes with a five seating capacity and is fitted with a 15″ touchscreen display, on board maps and navigation system, Wi-Fi and LTE enabled internet connectivity and many more features. (Source: Tesla)