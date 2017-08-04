Tatkal tickets: Book now, Pay later launched by Indian Railways — all you need to know

In a bid to make the booking process simpler for passengers, Indian Railways has introduced a new facility to book Tatkal tickets. The latest "book now and pay later" feature rolled out by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) allows customers to book an e-ticket and pay the fare within a period of 15 days via the website. The facility called "ePaylater" is powwered by M/s Arthashastra Fintech Pvt Ltd as a pilot project. (Image credits: PTI)

According to railways ministry, a customer will have to pay a service charge of 3.5 per cent on the transaction amount along with other taxes if he chooses to book his ticket via the "ePaylater scheme". (Express File Photo)

After a customer books his e-ticket with the new mode, he will receive an email link and a SMS for the payment of money within the stipulated time period. The service will work with first-come-first -serve model. (Express File Photo)

To avail the Tatkal bookings, a customer will have to pay the charge over the ticket amount. A passenger can only book four Tatkal e-reservations under his name. (Express File Photo)

Before selecting Tatkal payment option, a passenger must note that the Railways does not offer any waiver or concession for Tatkal bookings. It further restricts any changes in ticket if it is booked using Tatkal service. (Exoress File Photo)