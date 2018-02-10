Sunjwan Army camp attack: J&K on high alert after terrorists strike, see photos
Updated on February 10, 2018 11:22 am
Two jawans, including a junior commissioner officer, were killed and four persons were injured after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir.
(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
The attack happened on Saturday morning. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
The Army has cordoned off the area. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
JCO Madan Lal Choudhary and his daughter were injured as terrorists stormed into the camp and opened fire. Choudhary later succumbed to injuries. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Officials said the terrorists have been cornered in one of the family quarters and the operation is underway.
(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Authorities have ordered closure of schools in Sunjwan belt, PTI reported.
(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
The Indian Air Force has sprung into action, para commandoes were airlifted from Udhampur to Jammu this morning, sources said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
High alert has been sounded across the state with the Central Reserve Police and state police sealing off roads around the area. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Sources said the terrorists appeared to have entered the camp, in two groups, from a nullah behind the camp. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
According to PTI, intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by JeM in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013
(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
According to sources, at around 5 am, three to four terrorists entered the JCO family quarters located at the rear side of the army camp. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
A team of security personnel at the Sunjwan Army camp inside an Army vehicle (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)