The MCD on Friday sealed many shops in south Delhi's posh Defence Colony Market. According to primary information available, all shops that have floors beyond the ground have been sealed. Reports suggest that barring ground floor, floors of shops which had not paid the conversion charge to the MCD for converting the residential complex to a commercial one are being sealed. The market, known as "Def Col", is a regular haunt of shoppers in this part of the capital. Located inside the small market are stores with high-end brands and some fine dining restaurants and bars. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

